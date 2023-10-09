Lêgerîna Astronomiyê: Girêdana bi Gerdûnê û Pîrozkirina Hêmanên Me yên Hevbeş

Astronomy has always fascinated people, not just for its scientific wonders, but because it connects us to the vastness of the universe. The elements that make up our bodies, such as carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen, originated from massive stars that exploded billions of years ago. This shared connection with the universe provides a cause for celebration.

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) has organized three events to commemorate and explore astronomy throughout the month. On October 10th, Mae Jemison, the first African American woman in space, will be delivering a Distinguished Lecture. On October 14th, there will be a free viewing party of a partial solar eclipse. Additionally, on October 21st, UWM will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the first planetarium projector.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on a small portion of the Earth’s surface. These events are rare and the next visible one in the Midwest will happen in April 2024. During a solar eclipse, observers can use specialized equipment to view the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona. Scientists are still fascinated by the corona’s high temperature of up to 2 million degrees and are eager to understand the source of its energy.

Planetariums play a crucial role in bringing the wonders of the night sky to urban areas where light pollution hinders visibility. The first modern planetarium projector was built in Munich, Germany, in 1923, and in 1930, the first planetarium in the U.S. opened in Chicago. Planetariums have allowed billions of people over the past century to explore and appreciate the mysteries of the universe.

UWM’s Manfred Olson Planetarium has a rich history of engaging diverse audiences through its cultural programming. With shows like “Under African Skies” and “Asian Celebrations,” the planetarium connects astronomy with different cultural aspects, showcasing the diversity of star visibility across regions. Although not digital, UWM’s projector provides a realistic and immersive night sky experience. As the planetarium plans to replace its aging projector, it aims to continue offering interactive and accessible live programming.

Astronomy events like the ones organized by UWM remind us of our connection to the universe and the wonders it holds. Exploring the night sky allows us to gain a better understanding of our place in the cosmos and the shared elements that bind us all.

