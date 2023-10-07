Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

NASA and ESA Astronauts to Conduct Spacewalks for Research and Upgrades on the International Space Station

ByMampho Brescia

October 7, 2023
NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have announced that two NASA astronauts, Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli, along with ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, will be carrying out extravehicular activities, or spacewalks, outside the International Space Station (ISS) to conduct research and execute various systems upgrades.

During their first spacewalk on October 12, O’Hara and Mogensen will investigate the potential existence of microorganisms on the exterior of the ISS. They will collect microbe samples from specific locations on the Station and analyze them to determine the types of microbes that could survive in the harsh environment of space. This research aims to reduce human contamination on future missions to the Moon and Mars. Alongside this, they will also replace a high-definition camera and perform maintenance tasks in preparation for future spacewalks.

The second spacewalk, scheduled for October 20, will involve O’Hara and Moghbeli. They will conduct maintenance work outside the Station, including the removal of malfunctioning radio communications equipment and the installation of new solar array components.

Throughout both spacewalks, the astronauts will be securely tethered to the Station for safety. Guidance will be provided by NASA astronaut Jonathan Yong Kim from mission control. O’Hara and Moghbeli will be attired in different spacesuits, with O’Hara wearing a suit with red stripes and Mogensen wearing an unmarked suit.

These spacewalks mark the first-ever experience for O’Hara, Moghbeli, and Mogensen. The activities will be streamed live on the NASA website, NASA Television, and the NASA app.

Çavkanî:
- Rêveberiya Hewayî û Fezayê ya Neteweyî (NASA)
- Ajansa Fezayê ya Ewropayê (ESA)

