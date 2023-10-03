Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Asteroid 2008 QY: Agahdarî û Encamên Potansiyel

ByRobert Andrew

October 3, 2023
Asteroid 2008 QY: Agahdarî û Encamên Potansiyel

NASA has recently shared information regarding an asteroid named 2008 QY that is set to pass by Earth on October 3. While the asteroid will come close to our planet, there is no expected impact on the surface. According to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), its closest approach will be at a distance of around 6.3 million kilometers.

Asteroid 2008 QY is classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA) by NASA. This classification is given to asteroids that are both within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth and have a size greater than 492 meters. With a width of nearly 2200 feet, this asteroid is comparable in size to a large bridge.

Belonging to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, Asteroid 2008 QY is classified as an Earth-crossing space rock with a semi-major axis larger than Earth’s. The Apollo group is named after the massive 1862 Apollo asteroid, which was discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

While there is no direct threat from Asteroid 2008 QY, these PHAs serve as a reminder of the potential devastation large asteroids can cause. The impact of a mammoth asteroid nearly 65 million years ago played a significant role in the extinction of dinosaurs and the reshaping of Earth’s ecosystems.

Fortunately, NASA and other space agencies now have advanced telescopes and technology to detect and track potentially dangerous asteroids. These instruments allow scientists to monitor their trajectories and provide early warnings if necessary.

As our understanding of asteroids continues to improve, efforts are being made to develop systems to deflect or redirect any threatening asteroids that may be on a collision course with Earth. While the odds of an impact are low, the ability to predict and mitigate potential risks is crucial for the safety and well-being of our planet.

Çavkanî:
- Navenda Lêkolînên Tiştên Nêzîkî Erdê (CNEOS)
- NASA

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Zanist

Mîsyonên Heyvê yên Chinaînê wekî Pekînê ji bo Seferên Heyvê yên Pêşerojê û Stasyona Lêkolînê plan dike pêşde diçin.

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Athena: Pergala Modelkirina Agir a Hêza AI-ê ya ku li dijî şewatan li NSW şer dike

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Zanist

Keştiya fezayê ya OSIRIS-REx a NASAyê Nimûneya Asteroidê ya Dîrokî Vedigerîne Cîhanê

October 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Mîsyonên Heyvê yên Chinaînê wekî Pekînê ji bo Seferên Heyvê yên Pêşerojê û Stasyona Lêkolînê plan dike pêşde diçin.

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Athena: Pergala Modelkirina Agir a Hêza AI-ê ya ku li dijî şewatan li NSW şer dike

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zanist

Keştiya fezayê ya OSIRIS-REx a NASAyê Nimûneya Asteroidê ya Dîrokî Vedigerîne Cîhanê

October 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Wêneya spehî ya NGC 4654: Galaksiyek spiral a navîn di koma Virgo de

October 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments