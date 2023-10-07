Jiyana Bajar

Zanist

Arkeologan di Tunela Maya de "Kuçikên Zêrîn" Keşif Dikin

ByMampho Brescia

October 7, 2023
Arkeologan di Tunela Maya de "Kuçikên Zêrîn" Keşif Dikin

Archaeologists working in the former Maya heartlands have made an unprecedented discovery – two “golden orbs” found inside a previously hidden tunnel. The orbs, made of clay wrapped in a gold film, were found in a side tunnel beneath the Temple of the Feathered Serpent in Mexico. The walls of the tunnel were also covered in a gold substance, leading researchers to believe that the space served a sacred ritual purpose. Some researchers speculate that the walls were designed to mimic the cosmos and provide the Maya with a space to study the night sky.

Notably, the Maya calendar is heavily calibrated to the orbital parameters of the planets in our solar system, particularly the inner planets. The Maya were particularly fascinated by the orbit of Mars, as shown in the Dresden Codex, the oldest known written account from the Americas. The codex displays the Maya tracking and describing their calendar in relation to Mars’ movement across the sky.

The golden orbs could have played a significant role in the Maya’s study of the Red Planet, aiding them in their comprehensive understanding of the night sky. Although their exact purpose is still uncertain, the discovery of these orbs provides further evidence of the Maya’s advanced scientific knowledge and their unparalleled understanding of celestial bodies.

