Ekolojîstên Deryayî yên Florîda ji bo Rizgarkirina Refên Coral serî li Krabiyan didin

October 2, 2023
Florida’s coral reefs are under threat from the suffocating blanket of seaweed that has taken over the state’s coast. This seaweed, or macroalgae, is thriving due to agricultural runoff and sewage, which provide a nutrient-rich environment for its growth. While this is great news for algae, it is devastating for coral reefs, which are struggling to survive under the weight of the macroalgae. To combat this problem, Florida’s marine ecologists have enlisted the help of an unlikely hero: the crab.

More than 90% of Florida’s reef has died off, primarily due to tissue loss disease and warming waters. The remaining coral is struggling to thrive, as the seaweed prevents coral larvae, known as planulae, from finding a suitable place to anchor and grow. Additionally, mature coral cannot absorb enough sunlight for growth when covered by a thick blanket of macroalgae.

Caribbean king crabs are being introduced as a solution to this problem. These crabs are native to Florida and are known for their efficient consumption of seaweed. Not only do they eat the macroalgae, but their presence as herbivores is less likely to negatively impact marine ecosystems. The Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota has opened a research center dedicated to breeding Caribbean king crabs, with a goal of producing 34,000 crabs within the next four years.

These crabs will be released into the ocean, where they will hopefully start to consume the excess macroalgae, allowing baby coral to attach to the seafloor and mature coral to receive enough sunlight for growth. However, before they can be released, the crustacean army must be trained to fend off predators. Mote’s ecologists use sock puppets to test the crabs’ fight or flight instincts, as they do not have access to ocean mammals and octopi in their tanks.

Overall, the introduction of Caribbean king crabs to Florida’s coast holds promise for saving the struggling coral reefs. With their appetite for macroalgae, these crabs can help restore the balance of the marine ecosystem and provide a better environment for coral growth.

Çavkanî:
– Vox (reportedly the source of the original article)

By Robert Andrew

