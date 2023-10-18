A team of researchers from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) and Osaka Metropolitan University (OMU) has found a novel application for cosmic ray particles. Normally considered a source of frustration for astronomers due to their interference with telescope images, these particles have now been utilized for a new purpose. The researchers used the Subaru Prime Focus Camera (Suprime-Cam) mounted on the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii to observe cosmic-ray air showers with unprecedented precision. This breakthrough method could lead to a better understanding of the Universe’s most energetic particles.

Led by Associate Professor Toshihiro Fujii from OMU and graduate student Fraser Bradfield also from OMU, the team collaborated with researchers from various institutions including NAOJ, Hosei University, SOKENDAI, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The Subaru Telescope, equipped with the Suprime-Cam, was designed for optical astronomy. The researchers focused on the “noise” caused by cosmic rays, which are typically dismissed as interference during data processing. By analyzing thousands of images captured by the Suprime-Cam, the team identified 13 images with extensive air showers, characterized by larger-than-normal particle tracks.

The study’s findings have significant implications for astronomy, particularly in the study of exotic particles. Traditional observation methods struggle to distinguish between the types of particles in extensive air showers, but the team’s method has the potential to determine the nature of individual particles. By combining this technique with conventional approaches, researchers hope to gain further insights into extensive air showers, search for dark matter, and explore other exotic particles. The research results were published in Scientific Reports on October 12th, 2023.

This groundbreaking research paves the way for a deeper understanding of cosmic ray particles and their role in the Universe. By leveraging the capabilities of the Subaru Telescope’s Suprime-Cam, scientists can now study these energetic particles with unparalleled precision, shedding light on the mysteries of our Universe.

Çavkanî:

– The National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ)

– Osaka Metropolitan University (OMU)

– Scientific Reports (Nature journal)