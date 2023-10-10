Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

Satellite PVCC ji bo şopandina şert û mercên nebatan û analîzkirina guheztina avhewa bi serfirazî hate destpêkirin.

October 10, 2023
Aerospacelab, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Belgian Science Policy Office (Belspo), has achieved a major milestone by successfully launching the PVCC satellite. The mission of this satellite is to provide crucial Earth Observation data for monitoring vegetation conditions and analyzing climate change.

The PVCC satellite, short for “Project for On-Board Autonomy – Vegetation – Companion CubeSat,” is a joint effort between VITO and OIP. It was launched from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on October 9th, and communication with the satellite was established a few hours after the launch.

This is the third satellite developed by Aerospacelab to reach orbit, and it was fully designed and integrated at their Belgian facility. Building on the success of its predecessor, Proba-V, PVCC’s mission is to capture imagery using the spare spectral imager from the Proba-V satellite.

The ESA’s fleet will benefit from this demonstration mission, as it will compare the performance of a small satellite payload on a cubesat platform. This will enable the acquisition of high-quality images of the Earth’s vegetation cover and contribute to the collection and analysis of vital environmental data.

Benoit Deper, the CEO and founder of Aerospacelab, expressed his pride in being selected as the prime contractor for this mission. He stated, “Our team has worked tirelessly with VITO to ensure the success of this mission, which boosts the pace of progress, leading to more significant breakthroughs that will shape the future of space technology and enable the development of more effective solutions to address challenges in the sector.”

With the successful launch of the PVCC satellite, the space community now has a valuable tool to monitor and analyze vegetation conditions and climate change, supporting efforts to understand and mitigate their impacts.

Definitions:
– PVCC: Project for On-Board Autonomy – Vegetation – Companion CubeSat, a satellite developed by Aerospacelab in collaboration with VITO and OIP.
– CubeSat: A type of miniaturized satellite used for space research.
– Earth Observation: The gathering of information about the Earth’s physical, chemical, and biological systems using remote sensing technologies.
– Spectral Imager: A device that measures the intensity of light at different wavelengths, allowing for the characterization of objects or environments based on their spectral signature.

Çavkanî:
– Aerospace Lab

By Vicky Stavropoulou

