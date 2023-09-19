Jiyana Bajar

Vekirina Teknolojiyên Nû û Hêza AI

Zanist

"Mişkê Qeşayê": Diranên Fosîl ên Heywaneke Qedîm-Mîna Şewitandinê li Alaskaya Arktîkê hatin dîtin

ByGabriel Botha

September 19, 2023
"Mişkê Qeşayê": Diranên Fosîl ên Heywaneke Qedîm-Mîna Şewitandinê li Alaskaya Arktîkê hatin dîtin

Summary: Researchers have discovered fossil teeth from a tiny rodent-like creature called Sikuomys mikros, which has been nicknamed the “ice mouse,” that lived over 70 million years ago in what is now Alaska. The creature, about the size of a house mouse, thrived in the freezing temperatures and darkness of the Arctic winter, alongside various dinosaur species. The teeth, measuring only 1 to 1.5 millimeters in size, were found within sediment collected from three separate sites in the Prince Creek Formation, an area rich with dinosaur fossils. The teeth were distinct enough from those of its close relatives to classify it as a new species. Although little is known about the creature’s behaviors and lifestyle, scientists speculate that it may have remained active throughout the winter, feeding on insects and other invertebrates to sustain itself in the harsh environment. The small size of the Sikuomys mikros is believed to be an evolutionary adaptation, allowing it to require less food during the winter months.

The Prince Creek Formation, located above the Arctic Circle, provides a unique window into the prehistoric inhabitants of the region during the time of the dinosaurs. The discovery of the “ice mouse” teeth adds to our understanding of the diverse ecosystems that existed in the ancient Arctic, challenging our preconceptions about the limitations of life in extreme environments.

Source: Journal of Systematic Palaeontology (August 2021)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Zanist

Bi mîlyonan li Amerîkaya ku bibin şahidê Rojgirtina Rojê ya Annular a Spektakuler

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Zanist

Keştiya fezayê ya OSIRIS-REx a NASAyê ji bo daketina li Çola Utah, Kapsula Nimûneya Asteroidê Berdide.

September 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Zanist

Orîjînalên Çalakiya Armanc: Nêrînên ji Lêkolîna Pitikan

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

We bêriya we kir

Zanist

Bi mîlyonan li Amerîkaya ku bibin şahidê Rojgirtina Rojê ya Annular a Spektakuler

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Keştiya fezayê ya OSIRIS-REx a NASAyê ji bo daketina li Çola Utah, Kapsula Nimûneya Asteroidê Berdide.

September 23, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Zanist

Orîjînalên Çalakiya Armanc: Nêrînên ji Lêkolîna Pitikan

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zanist

Mîsyona OSIRIS-REx: Vegerandina Nimûneyên Rockê yên Alien Vegere Erdê

September 23, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments