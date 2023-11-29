A team of astronomers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has made an exciting discovery using the Himalayan Chandra Telescope (HCT) in Hanle, Ladakh. They have successfully photographed the Comet P12/Pons-Brooks, a celestial object that has been generating significant interest in the astronomy community and media due to its remarkable outbursts of gas and dust, earning it the monikers “Devil Comet” and “Millennium Falcon”.

The IIA astronomers managed to capture a stunning image of the Comet P12/Pons-Brooks on November 21. This comet, which was first discovered in 1812, orbits the Sun with a period of 71 years. During its previous approaches to the Sun, astronomers witnessed multiple episodes of gas and dust ejections, resulting in its distinctive horned appearance.

“This time, the comet is no exception. Since July, it has displayed four outbursts, each expelling billions of kilograms of gas and dust from its surface, causing it to briefly brighten nearly 100 times,” described Margarita Safonova, an astronomer at IIA involved in the observations.

The latest outburst, believed to be caused by built-up gas erupting from cracks in the icy crust due to exposure to sunlight, occurred on November 14, as reported by IIA. As the comet continues its journey, it is expected to become even brighter in the upcoming months, possibly becoming visible to the naked eye. The closest approach to the Sun will occur on April 21, 2024, with its closest approach to Earth happening on June 2, 2024, at a distance approximately 1.5 times that of the Earth-Sun distance.

Astronomy enthusiasts, with just small telescopes or binoculars, will have the opportunity to observe this fascinating celestial wonder. Reflecting on the excitement surrounding the discovery, Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, head of the outreach section at IIA, expressed, “Comets have always captivated our curiosity, and we are eager to photograph this comet with our telescopes in the coming months to share its extraordinary journey with everyone.”

The Indian Astronomical Observatory’s Himalayan Chandra Telescope in Hanle, Ladakh, where the image was captured, is remotely operated from the IIA CREST Campus in Hoskote, Karnataka.

Lawikbêj

Q: What is the Comet P12/Pons-Brooks?



A: Comet P12/Pons-Brooks is a celestial object discovered in 1812 that orbits the Sun with a period of 71 years. It has gained attention from astronomers and the media due to its frequent outbursts of gas and dust.

Q: Why is it called the “Devil Comet” and the “Millennium Falcon”?



A: The Comet P12/Pons-Brooks has been given these nicknames due to its appearance and its remarkable outbursts of gas and dust.

Q: Will the Comet P12/Pons-Brooks become visible to the naked eye?



A: Yes, it is expected that the Comet P12/Pons-Brooks will become brighter in the coming months and may even be visible to the naked eye.

Q: When will the closest approaches of the Comet P12/Pons-Brooks to the Sun and Earth occur?



A: The closest approach to the Sun will occur on April 21, 2024, and the closest approach to Earth will occur on June 2, 2024, at a distance approximately 1.5 times that of the Earth-Sun distance.