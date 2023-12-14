Yelp에 따르면 Paso Robles 최고의 레스토랑

Paso Robles, known for its wineries and local cuisine, offers a variety of dining options that are beloved by both locals and tourists. Here are some of the highest-rated restaurants in Paso Robles according to Yelp reviews.

Lebber’s Pizza: With a rating of 5.0 and 22 reviews, Lebber’s Pizza stands out for its wood-fired pizzas cooked in a brick oven from Italy. Customers rave about the dough’s sourdough flavor and amazing texture. The restaurant also offers creative and flavorful salads, snacks, and pizzas that are worth trying. Owned and operated by a local couple, Lebber’s Pizza is known for using high-quality ingredients and providing exceptional service.

Cépage at Paris Valley Road Estate Winery: This restaurant, located at a winery, received a rating of 5.0 with 7 reviews. Visitors are captivated by the stunning views of the vineyard and the delicious food. The deviled egg appetizer is described as unique and out of this world. Dishes like the duck confit grilled cheese sandwich and lamb meatballs in curry sauce are also highly praised. Guests can pair their meal with the perfect wine from Paris Valley’s selection.

Somm’s Kitchen: With a rating of 4.9 and 453 reviews, Somm’s Kitchen offers a unique dining experience. The chef prepares dishes right in front of the guests, explaining each one and pairing them with wines from around the world. The intimate setting and reasonable prices make it feel like having a gourmet chef prepare a private meal. Guests leave feeling satisfied and impressed with the chef’s passion for food and wine.

Ziggy’s: Ziggy’s received a rating of 4.8 with 108 reviews. It is a haven for both vegans and non-vegans, offering delicious vegan options like avocado egg rolls and the KCK salad. Visitors appreciate the friendly service and recommend stopping by Ziggy’s for a taste of their flavorful ingredients and flavors.

Sunrise Cafe: With a rating of 4.7 and 139 reviews, Sunrise Cafe is a family-owned business that offers breakfast and lunch options. Guests enjoy the quick and friendly service, as well as the good selection of food items. Dishes like the Denver omelet and crab Benedict receive high praise for their taste and quality. Families with children also appreciate the welcoming atmosphere.

The Vreamery: This vegan eatery has a rating of 4.7 with 113 reviews. Visitors are impressed with the selection of dishes, including options like Thankful Turkey, Peaceful Piglet, and Compassionate Caprese. The cheeses are also highly recommended for their taste and quality. Guests appreciate being able to enjoy their meal in the courtyard or take it to-go for a picnic by the ocean.

These restaurants in Paso Robles offer a diverse range of culinary experiences, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood for pizza, vegan cuisine, or a gourmet meal paired with fine wines, these establishments will surely leave you satisfied.