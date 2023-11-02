In a surprising move, Xbox recently served North American users with a full-screen pop-up ad for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, signaling a significant marketing push for one of Microsoft’s largest gaming franchises. The ad, which appears when users boot their consoles, showcases the premium version of the game and encourages players to make a purchase.

While Xbox has utilized similar full-screen promotions for games like Starfield and Forza Motorsport in recent weeks, this Call of Duty ad stands out due to the game’s popularity and status as a flagship franchise. The ad is a one-off occurrence and can be easily closed by users.

Modern Warfare 3’s campaign was made available via early access, with the full release, including multiplayer, scheduled for November 10th. Developed by Sledgehammer Games in collaboration with Infinity Ward, the game serves as a direct sequel to last year’s successful Modern Warfare 2. Additionally, Treyarch is responsible for delivering the highly anticipated Zombies mode.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which was finalized last month, further solidifies the company’s commitment to the Call of Duty franchise. Despite the acquisition, Microsoft and PlayStation have signed a binding agreement to ensure the game remains available on PlayStation platforms. Xbox’s Phil Spencer has also reassured Call of Duty players on all platforms of “100% parity,” eliminating exclusive content and timed exclusivity, allowing players to feel fully included in the community.

Overall, Xbox’s bold marketing move with the Call of Duty pop-up ad showcases Microsoft’s dedication to the franchise and its goal of providing equal opportunities for players across various platforms.

FAQ

1. What is the significance of the Call of Duty pop-up ad for Xbox?

The Call of Duty pop-up ad represents a major marketing push for one of Microsoft’s largest gaming franchises. It highlights Xbox’s commitment to the Call of Duty franchise and signals the game’s popularity and flagship status.

2. Can users easily close the full-screen ad?

Yes, the full-screen ad can be easily closed by users. It appears to be a one-off occurrence and does not disrupt the console experience.

3. When is the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3?

The full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, including multiplayer, is scheduled for November 10th.

4. Which studios are involved in the development of Modern Warfare 3?

Sledgehammer Games and Infinity Ward are leading the development of Modern Warfare 3, with Treyarch taking charge of the Zombies mode.

5. Will Xbox maintain parity for Call of Duty across all platforms?

Yes, Xbox has pledged to maintain “100% parity” for Call of Duty across all platforms. Exclusive content and timed exclusivity will be minimized to ensure all players feel included in the community.