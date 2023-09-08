도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

중국 과학자들이 돼지 배아에서 인간 세포를 포함하는 신장을 성공적으로 성장시켰습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Chinese scientists have achieved a significant breakthrough by successfully growing kidneys containing human cells in pig embryos. This groundbreaking development, which could potentially alleviate the shortages of organs for transplantation, was published in the journal Cell Stem Cell. However, the study has raised ethical concerns as some human cells were also found in the pigs’ brains.

The researchers, from the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health, targeted kidneys due to their prominence in human medicine as one of the first organs to develop and the most commonly transplanted. Senior author Liangxue Lai stated that previous attempts to grow human organs in pigs had failed, making this accomplishment remarkable.

This approach differs from recent high-profile breakthroughs in the United States, where genetically modified pig organs have been successfully transplanted into humans. Instead, the Chinese scientists described their work as a pioneering step in organ bioengineering. The team utilized CRISPR gene editing to delete two genes necessary for kidney formation in pig embryos, creating a “niche.” They then introduced human pluripotent stem cells into the embryos, which developed into functioning kidneys with 50-60% human cells.

Although the presence of human cells in the pig brains raises concerns, this research is a significant milestone. However, many challenges still need to be addressed before this experiment can become a viable solution. The scientists plan to optimize their technology for use in human transplantation, but there are limitations, such as pig-derived vascular cells in the kidneys that could lead to rejection. The team also intends to further develop the kidneys and explore growing other human organs, such as the heart and pancreas, in pigs.

In summary, Chinese scientists have achieved a world-first by successfully growing kidneys containing human cells in pig embryos. While this breakthrough raises ethical concerns, it also presents a promising direction for addressing organ donation shortages. The research team plans to overcome the existing challenges and optimize the technology for potential use in human transplantation.

출처 :
– Cell Stem Cell (journal), “Pig Embryo with Functionally Mature Ureters Derived from Human Pluripotent Stem Cells” – Link not provided

