2023년 백신에는 어떤 종류의 독감이 포함되어 있나요?

As flu season approaches, many people are wondering what strains of influenza will be covered by the 2023 flu vaccine. The flu virus is notorious for its ability to mutate and change, making it necessary for scientists to update the vaccine each year to ensure its effectiveness. This article aims to provide you with the latest information on the strains included in the 2023 flu vaccine.

What is a flu strain?

A flu strain refers to a specific subtype or variant of the influenza virus. There are four main types of influenza viruses: A, B, C, and D. Influenza A and B viruses are the most common and are responsible for seasonal flu outbreaks in humans.

How are the strains selected for the vaccine?

Each year, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health agencies closely monitor the global spread of flu viruses. They collect data on the most prevalent strains and make predictions about which ones are likely to circulate during the upcoming flu season. Based on this information, they recommend the strains to be included in the annual flu vaccine.

What strains are in the 2023 flu vaccine?

The specific strains included in the 2023 flu vaccine may vary depending on the region and the manufacturer. However, the WHO has recommended that the 2023 vaccine should contain the following strains:

1. Influenza A (H1N1) strain: This strain is commonly known as the “swine flu” and has been circulating since the 2009 pandemic. It continues to be a significant cause of seasonal flu.

2. Influenza A (H3N2) strain: This strain has been a dominant cause of flu outbreaks in recent years and is associated with more severe illness, especially among older adults.

3. Influenza B (Victoria lineage) strain: This strain belongs to the B/Victoria lineage and has been circulating globally. It is responsible for a significant proportion of flu cases, particularly in children.

4. Influenza B (Yamagata lineage) strain: This strain belongs to the B/Yamagata lineage and has also been circulating widely. It is another cause of seasonal flu, primarily affecting older children and young adults.

It is important to note that the strains included in the vaccine may vary depending on the formulation used by different manufacturers. Therefore, it is always advisable to consult with healthcare professionals or refer to official guidelines for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

In conclusion, the 2023 flu vaccine is expected to cover the prevalent strains of influenza A (H1N1 and H3N2) and influenza B (Victoria and Yamagata lineages). Getting vaccinated against these strains can significantly reduce the risk of flu-related complications and protect both individuals and communities from the seasonal flu. Remember to consult with healthcare professionals for personalized advice and stay informed about the latest flu vaccination recommendations.