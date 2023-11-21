월마트의 사명과 비전은 무엇입니까?

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, has a clear mission and vision that guide its operations and strategies. With a focus on providing affordable products and services to customers, Walmart aims to improve the lives of people around the globe. Let’s take a closer look at Walmart’s mission and vision and what they mean for the company and its customers.

기업 사명

Walmart’s mission is to “save people money so they can live better.” This mission statement reflects the company’s commitment to offering low prices and value to its customers. By providing affordable products, Walmart aims to help people stretch their budgets and improve their quality of life. This mission is at the core of Walmart’s business model and influences its everyday operations.

회사 비전 :

Walmart’s vision is to be the “best retailer in the hearts and minds of consumers and employees.” This vision statement emphasizes the company’s goal of being the preferred choice for both customers and employees. Walmart strives to create a positive shopping experience that builds trust and loyalty among its customers. Additionally, the company aims to be an employer of choice, providing a supportive and inclusive work environment.

FAQ :

Q: How does Walmart fulfill its mission?

A: Walmart fulfills its mission by leveraging its massive scale and purchasing power to negotiate lower prices with suppliers. This allows the company to offer products at competitive prices, making them more affordable for customers.

Q: How does Walmart achieve its vision?

A: Walmart achieves its vision by focusing on customer satisfaction and employee engagement. The company invests in customer service training, store improvements, and innovative technologies to enhance the shopping experience. Additionally, Walmart offers various employee benefits and opportunities for growth and development.

Q: Does Walmart’s mission and vision align with its business practices?

A: Yes, Walmart’s mission and vision align with its business practices. The company’s commitment to low prices and customer satisfaction is evident in its everyday operations. Walmart constantly seeks ways to improve efficiency and reduce costs, ultimately benefiting its customers.

In conclusion, Walmart’s mission to save people money and its vision to be the best retailer reflect the company’s dedication to providing affordable products and exceptional customer service. By staying true to its mission and vision, Walmart continues to be a leader in the retail industry, serving millions of customers worldwide.