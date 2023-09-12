9to5Google 뉴스레터를 통해 Beeper에 독점 액세스하세요

도시의 삶

Beeper, the app that allows you to consolidate all of your chat apps in one place, has been gaining popularity with its support for Google Messages RCS and Apple’s iMessage. However, the app is still invite-only. Luckily, we have partnered with Beeper to offer our readers a chance to get exclusive access. Here’s how you can get your hands on an invite.

Beeper prides itself on its ability to connect various messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Google Chat, and more. What sets Beeper apart is its cross-platform support for iMessage and Google Messages RCS. By linking your accounts, you can use iMessage on Android and RCS on an iPhone, which is a compelling feature. Keep in mind that using iMessage integration requires signing into your Apple ID through Beeper, which may raise privacy concerns. On the other hand, apps like Google Messages are less invasive, as they rely on existing linking methods.

The app was created by Eric Migicovsky, the founder of Pebble, and is backed by a detailed privacy policy to address any concerns users may have.

Although Beeper is currently free to use, it is still limited to a waitlist for new users. While referrals are now available to invite up to five additional users, gaining access is still challenging. That’s where we come in.

We are excited to offer 500 Beeper invites exclusively to our loyal readers. To ensure fairness, invites will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis through our email newsletter.

Our newsletter is published three times a week, on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Subscribers receive exclusive content, insights on recent news, and opinions straight to their inbox. This week, we will be including our Beeper referral link in our newsletter until the invites run out. The link will only be available through our email newsletter, so make sure to subscribe to get your chance at Beeper access.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect all your chat apps in one place with Beeper. Stay tuned for our first newsletter of the week, which will be sent out on Tuesday afternoon (PT).

