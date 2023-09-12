도시의 삶

허블 상수: 우주의 팽창률 풀기

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
In the quest to understand the evolution and destiny of the universe, scientists rely on the Hubble constant, which measures the rate at which the universe is expanding. However, a persistent discrepancy known as the “Hubble Tension” exists between measured values of the constant and those predicted by the big bang theory.

To gain a clearer understanding of this tension, astronomers have turned to NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Nobel Laureate Adam Riess and his colleagues from Johns Hopkins University and the Space Telescope Science Institute have used Webb’s observations to refine the precision of local measurements of the Hubble constant.

One of the primary tools used in these measurements is the study of Cepheid variables, which are pulsating stars that serve as reliable distance markers. Cepheids are exceptionally bright and undergo size fluctuations that correspond to their intrinsic luminosity. By observing the brightness and redshifts of Cepheids in distant galaxies, astronomers can determine the expansion rate of the universe.

However, the density of stars in galaxies from our perspective often complicates these observations. The launch of the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990 paved the way for better resolution of Cepheids, as it can identify individual variables even in galaxies that are over a hundred million light-years away.

Nevertheless, gathering data in the near-infrared part of the spectrum is crucial to account for the distortion caused by intervening dust. This is where the James Webb Space Telescope excels. Webb’s infrared vision allows for a more precise separation of Cepheid light from surrounding stars, reducing blending and improving measurements.

In their research, Riess and his team collected observations of Cepheids at different steps along the cosmic distance ladder using Webb. By calibrating the true luminosity of Cepheids in galaxies with known distances, they can then use supernovae in those galaxies to further calibrate true luminosities. These refined measurements contribute to a more accurate determination of the Hubble constant.

Understanding the Hubble constant is vital in unraveling the mysteries of the universe’s expansion and its ultimate fate. Webb’s capabilities play a crucial role in refining our understanding of this fundamental parameter and unravelling the Hubble Tension.

출처 :
– NASA의 제임스 웹 우주 망원경
– “The Hubble Constant: Unraveling the Universe’s Expansion Rate” (source article)

