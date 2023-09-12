도시의 삶

최신 헤드라인: 이란과의 죄수 교환, 새로운 백신의 FDA 승인, Google에 대한 독점 금지 재판, 허리케인 위협, 드류 베리모어의 토크쇼 복귀, 포르투갈의 와인 재해

In recent news, the Biden administration has taken a step towards securing the release of five American citizens detained in Iran by issuing a waiver for banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds without fear of U.S. sanctions. Congress has been notified of this development, and the prisoner swap could potentially take place as early as next week. In return, five Iranian citizens detained in the U.S. will also be released. This diplomatic move aims to improve U.S.-Iran relations.

The FDA has granted approval for a new coronavirus vaccine that specifically targets the omicron subvariant, preparing for the upcoming respiratory virus season in the fall. While the vaccine has been cleared for anyone aged 6 months and older, the CDC’s advisory panel will meet to determine a more targeted approach. The vaccine is expected to be available later this week and will be free for most Americans with private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare.

Morocco has been slow to accept foreign aid following a recent earthquake. The country has faced challenges in coordinating relief efforts and distributing aid to affected areas, creating delays in assisting those impacted by the disaster.

The Justice Department is set to begin an antitrust trial against Google, where the tech giant will be scrutinized for potentially using its dominant position in the search engine market to stifle competition in search and advertising. This high-profile trial is the first of its kind against a major tech company in over two decades and could have significant implications for the tech industry and Google’s future reach.

Hurricane Lee poses a growing threat to eastern New England, with the potential for strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge. While it is expected to remain offshore, the Canadian Maritimes and Nova Scotia may experience a direct hit. The storm is anticipated to weaken but increase in size as it moves north.

Amidst the ongoing Hollywood strikes, Drew Barrymore is bringing back her talk show. This decision comes at a time when many productions are on hold, providing viewers with fresh content during the industry downtime.

In a wine-related disaster, approximately 600,000 gallons of red wine flooded the streets of São Lourenço do Bairro, Portugal, after two wine tanks belonging to a local distillery burst. Firefighters were able to divert the massive amount of wine into a wastewater treatment plant. The wine was set to be destroyed due to a surplus this year, making it unsuitable for consumption.

Lastly, users of Chrome can now take advantage of new privacy and advertising settings. These settings aim to enhance privacy and give users more control over their browsing experience. For more details, download The Post’s app or sign up for their newsletter to stay up to date with the latest news in “The 7.”

