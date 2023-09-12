도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

Toikido, Piñata Smashlings 체험을 위해 Chuck E Cheese와 파트너십 체결

By로버트 앤드류

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Toikido, Piñata Smashlings 체험을 위해 Chuck E Cheese와 파트너십 체결

Toikido, a London-based entertainment company specializing in digital design and toys, has announced a partnership with Chuck E Cheese, the world’s leading family entertainment fun center. The collaboration aims to provide young fans with an immersive experience of Piñata Smashlings in both the game and the physical Chuck E Cheese stores.

The campaign, which will run for three months starting in October, will take place at participating Chuck E Cheese locations across the United States and Canada. Special events will be held throughout the promotion, including weekends dedicated to product sampling and an opportunity for fans to design their very own Piñata Smashlings character.

The Piñata Smashlings Roblox game, developed by Toikido and Supersocial, will feature the integration of Chuck E Cheese’s beloved characters, marking their first official IP integration on Roblox. The collaboration between the two companies aims to provide innovative and fun experiences for children and their families, both in-game and in-store.

Melissa Mcleanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media and Branded Entertainment Development of Chuck E Cheese, expressed excitement for the partnership with Toikido, stating that their focus on operating at the “speed of culture” aligns perfectly with Chuck E Cheese’s vision of expanding their iconic IP and characters.

The partnership between Toikido and Chuck E Cheese will not only allow players of the Piñata Smashlings Roblox game to engage with the Chuck E Cheese characters digitally, but also in their first appearance in the metaverse. Physical in-store activities, digital signage, and prizes will also be part of the collaboration.

Chuck E Cheese will be turning six of their popular characters into Smashlings characters, which players can collect to unlock a dedicated Chuck E Cheese-branded area within the game. Additionally, a “Design Your Own Piñata Smashlings” competition will be held, with the grand prize winner’s Smashling being included in the game for players worldwide to collect.

Guests at a Chuck E Cheese fun center in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to meet social media sensation Sean Does Magic, who has recently joined the Piñata Smashlings world with his own Smashlings character.

Overall, the partnership between Toikido and Chuck E Cheese aims to provide a unique and unforgettable experience for children and families, both digitally and in-store, through the Piñata Smashlings campaign.

출처 :
– Toikido
– Chuck E Cheese

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

뉴스

Wordle 검토: 퍼즐 Wordle 819 분석

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
뉴스

고대 박테리아는 407억 XNUMX백만 년 전에 처음으로 육지에 정착했습니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
뉴스

Sonos Beam(Gen 2)과 Samsung HW-S60B 사운드바 비교

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0