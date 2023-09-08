도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

탱크 기관차 토마스가 Starfield의 Ship-Builder 특집에 등장합니다.

By맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
탱크 기관차 토마스가 Starfield의 Ship-Builder 특집에 등장합니다.

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated new game, has already become the company’s most successful launch to date. With over 6 million total players and more than 1 million concurrent players, it has quickly garnered a large and dedicated fanbase.

One of the ways that players have been expressing their creativity in Starfield is through the game’s ship-builder feature. And now, fans of the beloved children’s character Thomas the Tank Engine can rejoice, as a Reddit user named u/MrCaine332 has created a ship that resembles the iconic locomotive.

In the past, modders have often been needed to add Thomas the Tank Engine to Bethesda games, including as a replacement for dragons in Skyrim. However, u/MrCaine332’s creation in Starfield requires no modding capability. Instead, it simply utilizes the right ship parts and a touch of creative flair.

Although Thomas the Tank Engine is known for his usefulness in the television series, fans have yet to see how he fares in combat within Starfield. Nevertheless, users on Reddit have praised the ship’s design, with one user describing it as a “masterpiece”.

It remains a mystery why gamers have a penchant for adding Thomas the Tank Engine to various games, but this latest addition in Starfield has certainly provided plenty of entertainment for players. And Thomas isn’t the only pop culture reference to make an appearance in the game’s ship-builder, as fans have also recreated ships from Star Wars, Batman, and Futurama.

Overall, the ship-builder feature in Starfield has given players the opportunity to express their creativity and add their own personal touch to the game. With the inclusion of Thomas the Tank Engine, players can bring a beloved childhood character into their spacefaring adventures.

출처: dexerto.com

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

뉴스

나노촉매가 글로벌 기술 산업에 미치는 영향: 종합 보고서

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

물리학의 한계: 예측 불가능한 예측

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
뉴스

Armored Core 6 업데이트 1.002: 패치 노트 및 게임 플레이 변경 사항

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
기술

인스타그램, 가까운 친구들과 피드 게시물을 공유하는 새로운 기능 테스트 중

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0