Oil Stain Lab Half11 프로토타입: 클래식한 디자인과 성능 구현

Oil Stain Lab has unveiled its awe-inspiring Half11 Prototype, a street-legal racing car that captures the essence of classic design and unbridled power. Priced at $600,000, this remarkable vehicle showcases a captivating open-top design that pays homage to iconic speed machines from the 1960s.

Unlike traditional race cars, the Half11 Prototype has never competed in the prestigious Le Mans race, nor has it been eligible to do so. However, this doesn’t diminish its allure or performance. Crafted by the talented co-founders and brothers of Oil Stain Lab, Iliya and Nikita Bridan, this masterpiece boasts a bespoke hand-fabricated aluminum body perched upon a custom tubular steel frame by Joe Scarbo of Scarbo Performance.

While the Half11 Prototype doesn’t draw inspiration from a specific vehicle, automotive enthusiasts will undoubtedly recognize hints of the beloved Porsche 911 in its nose, headlights, and fenders, which cleverly contribute to its distinctive name. Undeniably, this racing car exudes timeless beauty and charm.

Beneath its sleek facade lies a mighty mid-mounted Chevy LS V-8 engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission sourced from the 996-generation 911 GT2. With its impressive powertrain, delivering 650 horsepower and 650 ft-lbs of torque, the Half11 Prototype can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 200 mph. These exceptional figures, though claimed, seem perfectly attainable considering the vehicle’s lightweight construction, tipping the scales at only 1,850 pounds.

To enhance its on-track capabilities, the Half11 Prototype comes equipped with racing slicks, providing a thrilling driving experience reminiscent of the legendary cars that once graced the Le Mans circuit, like the Ferrari 330 P4 and Ford GT40.

While the initial offering price is set at $600,000, Oil Stain Lab has ambitious plans to produce a limited run of only 25 examples. This exclusive production aligns with the former homologation rules set by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), further solidifying the Half11 Prototype’s status as a symbol of automotive nostalgia and innovation.

