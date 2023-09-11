도시의 삶

ThinkMarkets, 트레이더를 위한 새로운 ThinkPortal 앱 출시

By로버트 앤드류

ThinkMarkets, a leading multi-asset trading provider, has recently unveiled its ThinkPortal app, a mobile application that offers traders the ability to manage their accounts conveniently from their mobile devices. The app has been developed to streamline and enhance the user experience, providing traders on the go with a simple and efficient way to handle multiple accounts through a single application.

With the ThinkPortal app, users can access a comprehensive overview of their accounts, including details such as balance, margin, margin level, leverage, and open and closed positions. Additionally, the app allows users to fund their accounts conveniently using various payment methods, including credit/debit cards, cryptocurrencies, and local payment providers.

The app also keeps users updated with market happenings through a global economic calendar and daily trading signals from ThinkMarkets’ partner, Signal Centre. By providing traders with these tools, the app aims to equip clients with advanced features that can enhance their trading experience.

Nauman Anees, Co-Founder and CEO at ThinkMarkets, expressed the company’s commitment to delivering advanced tools and features to its clients. This dedication to improvement drives ThinkMarkets to invest in cutting-edge products that enhance the user experience. The ThinkPortal app is considered another milestone in this pursuit, as it offers clients greater control and flexibility over their trading activities.

The ThinkPortal app is available on the App Store for iOS users and on Google Play for Android users. Existing clients with ThinkTrader, MT4/MT5, PAMM, and/or ThinkCopy accounts can download and log in to their existing accounts to access the ThinkPortal app. Traders who do not have a ThinkMarkets account can also open one directly through the app.

ThinkMarkets is a global online brokerage company, established in 2010, that offers clients quick and easy access to over 4,000 CFD instruments across a range of assets, including FX, indices, commodities, and equities. With offices in London, Melbourne, and Tokyo, and hubs across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa, ThinkMarkets operates with several financial licenses around the world. The company is known for its industry-recognized trading platforms, such as the award-winning ThinkTrader platform.

출처 :
– ThinkMarkets website

