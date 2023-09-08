도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

프라임 비디오의 숨겨진 보석 TV 프로그램 및 영화

By로버트 앤드류

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
프라임 비디오의 숨겨진 보석 TV 프로그램 및 영화

In recent years, Amazon Prime Video has become a major player in the streaming industry, offering a wide range of content to its subscribers. While it may not receive as much attention as its competitors like Netflix and HBO Max, Prime Video has its fair share of hidden gems that often go overlooked. From gripping crime sagas to international dramas and reality series, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Prime Video.

One hidden gem on Prime Video is the Western series, “The English.” Starring Emily Blunt, the show follows an aristocratic Englishwoman seeking revenge for the death of her child. It takes viewers on a chase through the violent landscape of 1890s Middle America.

For those who prefer reality series, “Jinny’s Kitchen” offers a tranquil escape. Set in Bacalar, Mexico, the show follows South Korean actor Park Seo-joon and his friend Kim Tae-hyung (aka V) of BTS as they run a Korean street food restaurant. It’s a serene and wanderlust-inducing series that provides a peaceful respite from everyday life.

If crime dramas are more your style, “ZeroZeroZero” is a must-watch. Based on a book by Roberto Saviano, the series follows the journey of a cocaine shipment across six countries and three continents. It’s a sprawling crime drama that delves into the complexities of the international drug trade.

For a lighter option, “Class of 07” offers a humorous take on the high school reunion genre. This Australian series follows a group of women reminiscing about their dramatic high school years while the world outside is facing the literal end of the world due to climate change.

Sci-fi fans will enjoy “Paper Girls,” which is reminiscent of the popular series “Stranger Things.” Based on the graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan, the show follows four paper girls who get caught up in a battle between warring time-travelers. Transported into the future, they must find a way back home while being hunted by a militant faction.

Lastly, “Outer Range” combines elements of a family drama with supernatural elements. Set in a small town, the series follows the Abbott family as they cope with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law and the arrival of a mysterious black void. Secrets and tensions unfold as they fight to protect their land and unravel the mysteries surrounding them.

While Prime Video may not have the same level of consistency as other streaming services, these hidden gems prove that it’s worth exploring. So the next time you’re looking for something new to watch, give these underrated series and movies a chance on Prime Video.

출처 :
– The source article provided by the user.

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

나노촉매가 글로벌 기술 산업에 미치는 영향: 종합 보고서

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

물리학의 한계: 예측 불가능한 예측

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0