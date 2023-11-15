인공 지능과 인간 청각 경로의 놀라운 연관성

The human auditory pathway is an incredibly complex system responsible for processing and perceiving sounds. It involves intricate physical structures and specialized brain regions that work together to decipher auditory information. On the other hand, computer scientists have developed advanced computational models capable of processing sounds and speech, mimicking the function of the human auditory pathway. Recently, researchers from the University of California, San Francisco examined the similarities between these artificial intelligence (AI) models and the biological auditory system.

Traditionally, AI models have excelled in speech processing due to advancements in deep learning. Inquisitive about the overlap between AI and the human brain, the researchers explored whether the AI models’ learning processes mirrored how the brain processes speech. Through their investigation, they discovered remarkable similarities in the speech representations produced by the models and the neural activity in different brain regions associated with sound processing.

The study revealed that the artificial neurons in deep learning models align with real neurons in the brain when it comes to processing speech signals. Moreover, models trained in specific languages, such as English or Mandarin, successfully predicted the brain responses of native speakers of those languages. This finding highlights how deep learning techniques effectively encode language-specific information, resembling the capabilities of the human brain.

What makes this discovery even more exciting is the potential for AI to contribute significantly to our understanding of the human brain. By harnessing the power of AI to analyze and interpret brain responses, researchers can gain valuable insights into the neural underpinnings of audition. This newfound understanding could lead to the development of enhanced computational techniques that more accurately replicate the intricacies of the human auditory system.

The research conducted by the University of California team expands our knowledge of the similarities between deep neural networks and the biological auditory pathway. It serves as a stepping stone for further exploration into how AI models can be redesigned to further advance our understanding of the brain. As the study’s co-author, Edward F. Chang, stated, “We are just getting started, and there is so much to learn.”

