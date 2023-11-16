Apple Music, PlayStation 5 소유자에게 XNUMX개월간 무료 이용권 제공

Apple has partnered with PlayStation to promote its Apple Music streaming service on the PlayStation 5 console. As part of this collaboration, PlayStation 5 owners can now enjoy up to six months of free access to Apple Music.

To take advantage of this offer, PlayStation 5 owners simply need to sign into the PlayStation Network, download the Apple Music app, and follow the on-screen instructions to accept the offer. They can then sign in with their Apple ID or create a new one.

The official PlayStation website suggests that gamers utilize Apple Music to create personalized gaming playlists, enhancing their gaming experience by listening to their favorite tracks before, during, and after gameplay sessions.

It’s important to note that this Apple Music promotion is exclusively available on the PlayStation 5 and can only be redeemed on the console itself. The offer is applicable to new and qualified returning subscribers of Apple Music. Current subscribers, unfortunately, cannot avail themselves of this deal. New subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music, while returning subscribers will enjoy five months of free access.

Apple has set the deadline for this exciting promotion on November 15, 2024. After the complimentary six-month period, subscribers can continue their Apple Music subscription for $10.99 per month.

This collaboration between Apple and PlayStation brings together the gaming and music worlds, providing an immersive and enjoyable experience for PlayStation 5 users. Whether it’s creating the perfect gaming playlist or discovering new music, Apple Music adds another dimension to the already extraordinary gaming experience on the PlayStation 5 console.

자주 묻는 질문 (FAQ)

Q: Can existing Apple Music subscribers avail of the free access offer?

A: No, the offer is only available to new and qualified returning subscribers of Apple Music.

Q: How long will the free access last?

A: New subscribers will receive six months of free access, while returning subscribers will have five months of complimentary access to Apple Music.

Q: What happens after the complimentary period expires?

A: After the six-month period, subscribers can continue their Apple Music subscription for $10.99 per month.

Q: Is the offer available on other PlayStation consoles?

A: No, this offer is exclusively available on the PlayStation 5 console.

Q: How can I redeem the offer?

A: PlayStation 5 owners need to sign into the PlayStation Network, download the Apple Music app, and follow the on-screen instructions to accept the offer. They can sign in with their Apple ID or create a new one.