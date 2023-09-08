도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

장엄한 혜성 니시무라를 목격할 준비를 하세요

By로버트 앤드류

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
장엄한 혜성 니시무라를 목격할 준비를 하세요

Get your binoculars ready because a stunning celestial event is about to grace our skies. Comet Nishimura, a recently discovered comet with a vibrant green color and a size of approximately half a mile, will be making its closest approach to Earth next week. However, you’ll have to be quick as it will be racing around the sun and heading back out into space, not to return for over 400 years.

On Tuesday, Comet Nishimura, officially known as C/2023 P1 Nishimura, will come within 78 million miles of our planet. Fortunately, this comet poses no threat as its orbit has been carefully mapped. Skywatchers have already been capturing stunning images of the comet as it makes its approach towards us.

To catch a glimpse of Comet Nishimura, the best time is before sunrise when it will be low in the sky near the constellation Leo. While visible in the Northern Hemisphere, it is rising later each morning. Today, it should rise at around 4:20 a.m. local time, but by Sunday, it will appear around 5 a.m. As the sky gets lighter, the comet will grow brighter, making it ideal to observe with binoculars or a small telescope.

Unfortunately, after Wednesday, the comet is likely to vanish from the view of sky gazers in the Northern Hemisphere. However, those in the Southern Hemisphere can look forward to spotting Comet Nishimura towards the end of September.

What sets Comet Nishimura apart is its distinct green head, which is caused by “diatomic carbon, a highly reactive molecule that is created from the interaction between sunlight and organic matter” according to planetary.org. The discovery of this comet has surprised both professional and amateur astronomers alike. Unlike most new comets that are found by automated telescope surveys, Comet Nishimura was discovered by Hideo Nishimura, an amateur astronomer in Japan, using a standard digital camera and a 200mm telephoto lens. The comet was named after him.

So, don’t miss the rare opportunity to witness the celestial beauty of Comet Nishimura. Mark your calendars and make sure to catch it before it disappears from our view, taking its place among the mysteries of our universe.

Sources: USA TODAY Network reporting and research, Associated Press, NASA, planetary.org, space.com, earth.com, astronomy.com

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

나노촉매가 글로벌 기술 산업에 미치는 영향: 종합 보고서

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

물리학의 한계: 예측 불가능한 예측

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0