혁신적인 게임 소프트웨어를 위해 삼성, AMD, Qualcomm, Revegnus와 파트너십 체결

In a groundbreaking move, Samsung has announced its collaboration with AMD, Qualcomm, and Revegnus to develop FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) software for its highly anticipated Galaxy S series phones. This innovative partnership will revolutionize the gaming experience on Samsung’s flagship devices, including both Exynos and Snapdragon-powered Galaxy phones, but with a specific focus on the AI-enhanced Galaxy S24 series.

FSR technology, already known for its presence on AMD Radeon GPUs and devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, aims to challenge NVIDIA’s DLSS technology by enhancing framerates on mobile platforms. Unlike DLSS, FSR does not rely on AI, but Samsung intends to leverage AI capabilities on mobile devices to generate high-quality frames, create additional pixels, and improve overall image quality.

The upcoming Galaxy S24 is expected to incorporate the game-changing FSR technology, according to a report by AjuNews. By reducing game graphics resolution and using AI to upscale them, FSR significantly enhances frame rates, making it a formidable rival to NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). With the inclusion of FSR and advanced graphics capabilities in next-generation chips like the Exynos 2400 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Samsung’s devices are poised to deliver impressive gaming performance, even while running demanding raytracing applications.

Raytracing, a cutting-edge technology that brings lifelike reflections and shadows to gaming environments, has been a focal point for Samsung. Similar technologies, including MetalFX Upscaling and FSR, are already incorporated into devices like the Apple A17 Pro, providing smoother raytracing gameplay.

Samsung’s collaboration with industry leaders indicates its dedication to enhancing the gaming experience for its users. Through this partnership, Samsung aims to establish itself as a frontrunner in the mobile gaming industry, offering unparalleled performance and visual quality.

FAQ :

