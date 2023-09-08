도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

RuneScape 플레이어는 Hero Pass 도입에 부정적으로 반응합니다.

By로버트 앤드류

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
RuneScape 플레이어는 Hero Pass 도입에 부정적으로 반응합니다.

RuneScape, a popular online game, is facing a wave of criticism from players following the introduction of a new monetization method called the Hero Pass. The game, known as RuneScape 3, has received mostly negative reviews on Steam, with players expressing frustration over having to pay for a battle pass in addition to the existing monthly subscription.

Many players have expressed their dissatisfaction with the new update, with some even canceling their subscriptions that they have had for over 15 years. They argue that since they already pay for a membership, the addition of the Hero Pass feels like an attempt to exploit players for more money.

The controversy surrounding the Hero Pass reached new heights when popular content creator Asmongold posted a video titled “RuneScape is ****ED. How Jagex is lying to you,” in which he criticized the game and urged players to stop playing. While the video received mixed reactions from RuneScape players, it further fueled the debate and discussions about the game.

In response to the backlash, developer Jagex issued a blog post attempting to address the concerns raised by players. However, the post failed to appease the anger of the community and instead intensified the backlash. The developer acknowledged its mistake in introducing the Hero Pass and promised improvements based on player feedback.

Despite Jagex’s attempts to rectify the situation, players are demanding a more substantial response and a reconsideration of the Hero Pass. The developer’s promise of further details to be provided the next day has left players unsure of what to expect.

It remains to be seen how Jagex will address the ongoing controversy and whether they will be able to regain the trust and support of their player base.

출처 :
– 원본 기사

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

뉴스

Everything You Need to Know about the Meta Quest 3

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
뉴스

The Importance of Basic Shapes in Graphic Design

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
뉴스

글로벌 전략 비즈니스 보고서: 디지털 세계에서 BPM의 중요성 증가

11년 2023월 XNUMX일

당신이 그리워

뉴스

Everything You Need to Know about the Meta Quest 3

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
뉴스

The Importance of Basic Shapes in Graphic Design

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
뉴스

글로벌 전략 비즈니스 보고서: 디지털 세계에서 BPM의 중요성 증가

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Microsoft, AI 도구로 인한 저작권 침해 소송으로부터 고객을 보호하기 위해 면책 제공

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0