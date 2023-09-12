다중 기술을 갖춘 로봇으로 미래 구축

도시의 삶

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Lerrel Pinto, a computer science researcher at New York University, has been recognized as one of MIT Technology Review’s 2023 Innovators Under 35. Pinto’s focus is on creating robots that can be a more integral part of our lives by performing tasks beyond just vacuuming. He aims to develop robots that can assist with chores, elder care, rehabilitation, and be present whenever needed.

However, training multiskilled robots requires a significant amount of data. To address this challenge, Pinto utilizes a technique called self-supervised learning. This approach involves robots collecting data as they learn, enabling them to enhance their skills autonomously. His work in this area has been highly acclaimed and is seen as a significant step in combining machine learning and robotics.

Pinto acknowledges that recent advances in AI, particularly large language models, have heavily relied on vast data sets derived from the internet. However, this approach is not feasible for training robots. Unlike self-driving cars, which accumulate data from millions of hours on the road, household robots require hours of footage depicting various tasks in different settings.

In 2016, Pinto achieved a milestone by creating the world’s largest robotics data set, where robots generated and labeled their training data without human supervision. Since then, he and his colleagues have developed learning algorithms that allow robots to improve by learning from failures. Failures, such as a robot arm repeatedly failing to grasp an object, can be utilized to train models that succeed in performing the task.

Another approach Pinto is exploring involves mimicking human actions. By observing humans open doors, robots learn to do it themselves and continuously add to their data set. The more doors they witness humans opening, the higher their chances of successfully opening new doors.

Pinto’s current project involves recruiting volunteers to record videos of themselves manipulating various objects in their homes using smartphones mounted on inexpensive tools. This data collection, combined with efficient learning algorithms, allows robots to learn dexterous behaviors with minimal training time.

By giving robots their “large-language-model moment,” Pinto aims to unlock a new era in AI. His belief is that intelligence is meant to bring about movement and change in the world, a capability possessed by physical creatures like robots.

출처 :
– MIT 기술 리뷰
– Lerrel Pinto’s research work at New York University

