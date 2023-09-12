도시의 삶

Sony, PlayStation 6부터 PlayStation 10까지 상표 등록: PlayStation 브랜드의 미래 보장

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Sony has recently filed trademarks for the names PlayStation 6 to PlayStation 10, showing its commitment to securing the future of the PlayStation brand. This proactive move ensures that the company has the naming rights to its upcoming consoles and prevents anyone else from taking them.

While it may seem premature to plan for consoles that are years away from being released, Sony’s approach to trademarking console names has been a consistent practice. The trademarks for the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4 were each filed before the release of their respective consoles.

This preemptive strategy is a way for Sony to maintain its competitive edge in the market. By securing the naming rights well in advance, the company can protect itself from potential vulnerabilities that may arise from losing access to popular game titles. In fact, Sony mentioned in its document that Microsoft had offered to make Activision games available exclusively on PlayStation until 2027.

While it’s uncertain what the future of console gaming will look like, Sony’s move demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the longevity of the PlayStation brand. By planning ahead and trademarking names for consoles that may not be released for several years, Sony is future-proofing its position in the gaming industry.

It’s important to note that these trademark filings do not guarantee the existence or release of the PlayStation 6 to PlayStation 10 consoles. The rapidly evolving nature of technology and gaming could significantly impact the timeline and development of these future consoles.

In conclusion, Sony’s decision to trademark the names PlayStation 6 to PlayStation 10 signifies the company’s determination to protect its brand and stay ahead in the competitive gaming market. While the specifics of these consoles remain uncertain, this move demonstrates Sony’s commitment to anticipating and preparing for future advancements in console gaming.

출처 :
– 게마츠

