Pixel Recorder의 확장된 전사 기능 소개

Pixel Recorder, the popular transcription app powered by Gemini Nano, has received a significant update that expands its transcription capabilities. The latest version of the app, 4.2.20231031, introduces a new feature called “Transcribe again” that allows users to generate transcripts in languages not currently supported by the Live Transcription feature.

With Transcribe again, users can access a wide range of languages to transcribe their audio recordings. This includes languages such as Bengali, Kannada, Bulgarian, Khmer, Mandarin Chinese, Korean, Malayalam, Czech, Danish, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, English (in various accents and regions), Swati, Spanish, Finnish, Swedish, French, Tamil, German, Setswana, Hindi, Turkish, Hungarian, Tsonga, Indonesian, Venda, Italian, Vietnamese, Japanese, and isiXhosa.

To use the Transcribe again feature, users simply need to upload their audio recording to Google’s servers. The app then utilizes Google’s standard text-to-speech technology to transcribe the audio in the selected language. During the transcription process, users can track the progress through a “Processing” card in the app.

It’s important to note that Transcribe again cannot be used to improve the quality of existing transcripts. The feature is specifically designed to generate new transcripts in languages not supported by Live Transcription.

The previous update to Pixel Recorder brought several other useful features to the app. This included the ability to favorite or star recordings, select audio channel preferences (mono or stereo), and a “Detect language” capability for speaker labels.

The latest version of Pixel Recorder, with its expanded transcription capabilities, is now available for download. Whether you need to transcribe audio recordings in various languages or want to take advantage of the app’s other features, Pixel Recorder remains a powerful tool for transcription and audio management.