페르소나 5 택티카에 대한 새로운 관점: 전술과 페르소나 매력의 융합

Persona 5 Royal captured the hearts of gamers worldwide with its immersive storytelling and captivating gameplay. However, the spinoff game, Persona 5 Tactica, leaves players with mixed feelings. While it successfully incorporates the beloved characters into a satisfying grid-based combat system, it fails to recreate the same epic JRPG experience.

Set between the second and third semesters of Persona 5 Royal, Tactica assumes that players are familiar with the story and characters. Without proper introduction, newcomers would find themselves utterly confused in this alternate universe. The art style, with its partially chibi-fied character designs, takes some getting used to, but eventually blends seamlessly into the overall aesthetic of the game.

The vibrant and jazzy soundtrack, a staple of the Persona series, once again shines in Tactica. Composer Toshiki Konishi delivers toe-tapping new tracks that perfectly capture the essence of the game’s atmosphere. While not reaching the same heights as iconic tunes like “Beneath the Mask” or “Rivers in the Desert,” the music adds a layer of energy and excitement to the gameplay.

Tactica showcases the developers’ ability to adapt the Persona combat system into a tactics game. Each turn requires strategic planning and observation, rewarding players who think beyond brute force. The ability to rewind to a previous turn allows for experimentation without the fear of irreversible mistakes. However, the game’s reliance on movement-based status effects limits the effectiveness of certain attack types, leaving some elements feeling underpowered.

Party customization in Tactica is streamlined compared to the mainline Persona games, but it still offers a considerable range of options. Upgrading guns and acquiring fusion Personas adds depth to the combat system. Notably, the inclusion of sub-Personas offers more versatility, allowing any character to equip them.

Despite its shortcomings, Persona 5 Tactica successfully blends the charm and style of the Persona series with a tactical battle system. While it may not reach the same heights as Persona 5 Royal, it offers an enjoyable and engaging experience for fans of the franchise. So, gear up, plan your moves, and dive into this unique spinoff adventure.

Q: Can I play Persona 5 Tactica without playing Persona 5 Royal?

A: It is strongly recommended to have played at least Persona 5 Royal up until the second semester before delving into Persona 5 Tactica. The spinoff assumes players are familiar with the story and characters, making it confusing for newcomers.

Q: Is the art style of Persona 5 Tactica different from Persona 5 Royal?

A: Yes, Persona 5 Tactica features partially chibi-fied character designs, which may take some time getting used to. However, the overall art direction remains true to the Persona 5 aesthetic.

Q: How does the combat system in Persona 5 Tactica differ from Persona 5 Royal?

A: Persona 5 Tactica introduces a grid-based combat system, requiring strategic planning, observation, and experimentation. The game emphasizes movement-based status effects rather than specific elemental strengths and weaknesses.

Q: Can I customize my party in Persona 5 Tactica?

A: Yes, while party customization is simpler compared to the mainline Persona games, there are still extensive options available. Guns can be upgraded, and over 100 fusion Personas can be unlocked and equipped as sub-Personas by any character.