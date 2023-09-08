도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

Xbox Series X|S용 PAYDAY 2의 3차 클로즈 베타에 참여하세요

By로버트 앤드류

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Xbox Series X|S용 PAYDAY 2의 3차 클로즈 베타에 참여하세요

The second closed beta for PAYDAY 3 is now open to all Xbox Insiders on Xbox Series X|S. From now until Monday, September 11th at 1:00 AM PT, players can participate in the beta and help stress test the servers.

The developers at Starbreeze Studio are looking to gather valuable feedback and stress test their servers during this beta phase. They have suggested specific times for players to come together and play:

– Friday, September 8th at 4:00 PM PT
– Sunday, September 10th at 9:00 AM PT

PAYDAY 3 takes players back into the life of crime as members of the notorious Payday Gang. Years after their reign of terror ended, the crew is forced out of retirement to deal with a new threat.

It’s important to note that this closed beta is part of the game’s development process and may have some issues. The game may be unstable and could crash, as the developers are testing their infrastructure’s capabilities. Players may also experience slow matchmaking times or disconnects. Additionally, progression in the beta will not be saved or transferred to the final game.

To participate in the closed beta, Xbox Series X|S users need to sign-in on their console and launch the Xbox Insider Hub app. From there, they can go to Previews and select the PAYDAY 3 – Beta to join. Limited space is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so players are encouraged to join as soon as possible.

If players encounter any issues during the beta, they can report them through the “Report a problem” feature on their Xbox controller. This feedback will help the developers improve the game and address any issues.

For more information about the beta, players can visit the PAYDAY 3 website. They can also follow the Xbox Insider Twitter account and check the Xbox Insider subreddit for updates and announcements.

출처 :
– PAYDAY 3 website (https://www.paydaythegame.com/payday3/beta/)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

뉴스

주식 시장에서 손실을 피하는 방법은 무엇입니까?

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
뉴스

통신이 전 세계 연기 경보 시스템을 혁신하는 방법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일

당신이 그리워

기술

새로운 교환 코드로 게임 플레이 향상

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

우주학자인 앤드류 폰첸(Andrew Pontzen) 박사에 따르면 우주 예측의 한계

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

Vivo T2 Pro, 인도 Vivo T2 시리즈에 합류: 보고서

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
기술

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: 금융 전문가를 위한 획기적인 제품

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0