인상적인 OPPO Find X7 엿보기

In a recent update on AnTuTu Benchmark’s official Weibo account, OPPO’s highly anticipated Find X7 has surpassed expectations with its remarkable performance. The Find X7, believed to be the standard version with the model number PHZ110, is equipped with the powerful Dimensity 9300 chipset.

With an impressive combined AnTuTu Benchmark score of 2,270,677 points, the Find X7 has proven its superiority. The CPU performance reached 521,690 points, the GPU delivered an extraordinary 911,683 points, the memory (MEM) achieved 471,340 points, and the user experience (UX) scored a notable 365,964 points.

These outstanding scores demonstrate that the Find X7 excels in all aspects of performance, showcasing a significant improvement compared to its predecessors.

The Find X7 comes with a powerful configuration, featuring the Dimensity 9300 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB storage capacity. It utilizes the latest LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.0 storage technology, ensuring swift and efficient performance. Running on the Android 14 operating system, users can experience the latest advancements in the Android ecosystem.

Excitingly, OPPO has hinted at a groundbreaking collaboration with Hasselblad for the Find X7’s camera system. The device will introduce the new-generation ultra-light shadow image system, showcasing OPPO’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of mobile photography.

Additionally, OPPO has officially announced that the Find X7 series will support satellite communication technology, indicating advancements in connectivity that go beyond conventional standards.

While OPPO has not yet unveiled detailed information about the Find X7 series, the impressive benchmark scores suggest that the launch may be just around the corner. Stay tuned for further updates as OPPO continues to innovate and redefine the flagship mobile experience.

자주묻는 질문

1. What is the benchmark score of the OPPO Find X7?

The OPPO Find X7 achieved an impressive AnTuTu Benchmark score of 2,270,677 points.

2. What are the key features of the OPPO Find X7?

The OPPO Find X7 features the Dimensity 9300 chipset, a substantial 16GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB storage capacity. It also comes with the latest LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.0 storage technology.

3. Is the OPPO Find X7 camera system developed in collaboration with Hasselblad?

Yes, OPPO has hinted at a groundbreaking collaboration with Hasselblad for the Find X7’s camera system.

4. Will the Find X7 series support satellite communication technology?

Yes, OPPO has officially announced that the Find X7 series will support satellite communication technology, indicating advancements in connectivity beyond conventional standards.

5. When will OPPO officially launch the Find X7 series?

While OPPO has not provided specific details about the launch of the Find X7 series, the impressive benchmark scores suggest that the launch may be imminent. Stay tuned for further updates.