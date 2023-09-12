도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

일본 해구의 탄소 순환 공개: IODP 탐험의 통찰 386

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
일본 해구의 탄소 순환 공개: IODP 탐험의 통찰 386

A recent research expedition conducted by the International Ocean Discovery Program (IODP) has shed light on the carbon cycle in the Japan Trench, a region of intense seismic activity. The Japan Trench, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, is known for its subduction zones and frequent megathrust earthquakes.

IODP Expedition 386 involved the collection and analysis of 58 sediment cores from the sea bed along the trench axis. These cores were taken from depths of up to 37.82 meters, setting new records for deep-subsurface sampling in scientific ocean drilling. In one notable achievement, the team cored the deepest water site at a depth of 8,023 meters and recovered the deepest sub-sea level sample from 8,060.74 meters below sea level.

The analysis of these sediment cores revealed the presence of labile dissolved carbon stored in the sediment interstitial water. This dissolved carbon storage indicates active organic carbon remineralization in the hadal trenches, which is significantly greater than in other deep-water environments of the open ocean. Advanced radiocarbon techniques also revealed the aging and accumulation of dissolved organic and inorganic carbon in the deep subsurface sediments.

These findings have important implications for the deep carbon cycle and the subduction zone. The dissolved carbon stored in the trench sediments may have significant impacts on the overall carbon cycle as it is buried deeper into the trenches and subduction zone. This discovery challenges the previous understanding of hadal trench environments as “tranquil” deep-sea environments.

The research also uncovered evidence of intensive microbial methanogenesis in the hadal trenches, likely influenced by repeated large earthquakes along the subduction zone. The earthquakes play a role in modulating the trench carbon cycle and the deep biosphere metabolisms in these extreme environments.

This groundbreaking research provides valuable insights into the dynamic carbon cycle in the Japan Trench and highlights the need for further studies in these unique and extreme environments. The findings also demonstrate the capabilities of the IODP to conduct high-resolution subsurface sampling and investigations in hadal oceanic trenches.

출처 :
– Nature Communications: “Active microbial-mediated dissolved carbon cycling in the deep subsurface sediments”
– IODP

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

뉴스

Wordle 검토: 퍼즐 Wordle 819 분석

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
뉴스

고대 박테리아는 407억 XNUMX백만 년 전에 처음으로 육지에 정착했습니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
뉴스

Sonos Beam(Gen 2)과 Samsung HW-S60B 사운드바 비교

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0