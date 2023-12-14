초월적인 공간으로의 여행: NV성형외과

In a remarkable fusion of architecture and design, NV Plastic Surgery Clinic in Ulsan has redefined the concept of plastic surgery. This total design project, executed by 420 Design Studio, encompasses branding, interior design, and a unique vision that transports visitors into a whole new dimension.

Inspired by the mysteries of the universe, the design team embarked on a profound exploration of the cosmos to conceptualize the essence of the plastic surgery experience. Drawing references from black holes and the film Interstellar, they sought to evoke the feeling of passing through a black hole, emerging on the other side transformed and reborn.

The clinic’s name, NV Plastic Surgery, is derived from the concept of “New Vistas.” It reflects the project’s objective of opening new horizons for patients during their journey through the clinic. This aptly captures the essence of the experience, where individuals venture into uncharted territory, leaving behind the familiar and embracing the potential for self-transformation.

The color scheme of the clinic embraces the juxtaposition of opposing elements. The orange hue symbolizes the burning intensity of a black hole, while gray represents the cold, dry vastness of the surrounding universe. Stainless steel accents contribute a touch of chilly atmosphere, reminiscent of a space station.

One distinctive design element that unifies the space is the abundant use of horizontal lines. Simulating the expansive horizon of events, these lines create a sense of infinite dimensionality. Like the opening scene of a movie where the protagonist discovers a new world, the horizontal lines symbolize the initial gateway to a new dimension, inviting visitors to embark on their personal transformative journey.

Light plays a pivotal role in the immersive experience at NV Plastic Surgery Clinic. Symbolizing the beginning of creation, light guides visitors through different stages of their journey. From the initial encounter at the entrance to the clinic, where light emanates from the counter, to the luminous wall leading to the treatment area, and finally, the entrance to the surgery center on the upper floor, each encounter with light signifies the progressive steps into a new existence.

NV Plastic Surgery Clinic offers more than just physical changes; it provides an opportunity for self-discovery and a journey towards personal transformation. By creating a physical space that transcends the ordinary, the design team at 420 Design Studio has masterfully crafted an environment that makes the process of plastic surgery a truly enlightening and transcendent experience.