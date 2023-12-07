새로운 연구에 따르면 뉴저지 부모의 대다수가 성인 자녀에게 재정적 지원을 제공하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

A recent survey conducted by USA TODAY has revealed that a majority of parents in New Jersey are providing financial support to their adult children. The study, which surveyed 5,000 parents in 36 states, found that 72% of parents in New Jersey provide some level of financial assistance to their adult kids.

Interestingly, New Jersey ranked second in the nation, just behind Washington, when it comes to parents supporting their adult children. This statistic suggests that the tough economic climate has led many young adults to seek financial help from their parents in order to navigate their way through life.

On average, New Jersey parents give their children $583 per month to help with various expenses. This support includes paying bills, entertainment costs, groceries, transportation, and even helping to pay off debts. In fact, New Jersey ranked first in states where parents are actively helping their adult children pay off their debts.

The survey also revealed that New Jersey parents believe that the age of 25 is when their children should become financially independent. This belief places New Jersey as the third state, following Massachusetts and New York, where parents expect their adult children to become self-sufficient at an earlier age.

While many parents in New Jersey are providing financial assistance, the survey found that they often set conditions on their support. These conditions include requiring their children to have a job, attend therapy, or avoid risky behavior. Despite these contingencies, a whopping 84% of parents reported that the financial support they offer has not caused any resentment or strain in their relationship with their adult children.

Overall, this study highlights the significant role that parents in New Jersey are playing in supporting their adult children during these challenging economic times.