도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

새로 발견된 니시무라 혜성이 지구를 근접 비행하다

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로 발견된 니시무라 혜성이 지구를 근접 비행하다

A newly discovered comet named Nishimura (C/2023 P1) is set to make its closest flyby of Earth, passing at a distance of approximately 125 million kilometers. The comet was first spotted by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura on August 12 using his telescope in Kakegawa City, Japan. Unlike some previous comets, Comet Nishimura has been visible in the pre-dawn sky rather than at night, making it an early-morning observation.

Although it was initially difficult to spot, some early risers have managed to capture images of Comet Nishimura using telescopes. The comet’s brightness is rated at around 4.0 on the magnitude scale, which means it can be seen with the naked eye, even in urban areas. However, due to its proximity to the sun, the comet is challenging to observe, especially from lower latitudes like Canada.

As the days progress, Comet Nishimura will transition from being visible in the early morning to the early evening. It will appear low on the horizon just after sunset. It is recommended to visit TheSkyLive.com to determine the best viewing times for your location.

The comet’s path will take it through the constellations of Leo and Virgo. On Sunday, it will make its closest approach to the sun at a distance of approximately 34 million kilometers, within the orbit of Mercury. The future of the comet is uncertain, as it could either survive for another orbit in approximately 400 years or potentially break apart.

Amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura has previously discovered two other comets, highlighting the invaluable contributions made by amateur astronomers in the field. Additionally, there is speculation that this comet may be responsible for the creation of a lesser-known meteor shower called the Sigma Hybrids, which is expected to occur from November 22 to January 4, peaking on December 7.

Comet Nishimura offers an exciting opportunity for skywatchers to observe a newly discovered celestial object, albeit with some challenges involved. While it may not be as visually spectacular as previous comets, it provides an opportunity to witness the beauty of our universe and appreciate the contributions made by amateur astronomers in expanding our understanding.

출처 :
– [출처 1]
– [출처 2]
– [출처 3]

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

뉴스

Wordle 검토: 퍼즐 Wordle 819 분석

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
뉴스

고대 박테리아는 407억 XNUMX백만 년 전에 처음으로 육지에 정착했습니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
뉴스

Sonos Beam(Gen 2)과 Samsung HW-S60B 사운드바 비교

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0