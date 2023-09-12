도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

NBA 2K24에 대한 반발: 역대 두 번째로 최악의 평가를 받은 Steam 게임

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
NBA 2K24에 대한 반발: 역대 두 번째로 최악의 평가를 받은 Steam 게임

The recently released NBA 2K24 has sparked a major backlash from PC gamers, making it the second-worst-rated Steam game of all time. Developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K, the basketball game has received an “overwhelmingly negative” user review rating on Steam.

One of the primary complaints from PC gamers is that the PC version of NBA 2K24 is not on par with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S versions. This lack of parity has frustrated players who expected a comparable gaming experience across platforms. Additionally, there have been reports of rampant cheating and a lack of cross-play in key modes, further fueling the dissatisfaction among the PC player base.

The criticism directed towards NBA 2K24 is not limited to the PC version. The game has also faced backlash for its aggressive microtransactions, which many players claim are worse than ever before. IGN’s review of NBA 2K24 highlighted the “heinous” microtransactions that are integral to many popular game modes, making it difficult for players without deep pockets to compete.

The negative reception on Steam has propelled NBA 2K24 to second place on Steam250’s Hall of Shame, trailing only Blizzard’s Overwatch 2. With a score of just 1.07 based on an approval rating of 11% from 3,391 votes, the game’s current standing is a reflection of the widespread disappointment among players.

It remains to be seen how 2K will respond to the backlash and the concerns raised by players. Some fans hope that future updates or patches may address the issues, particularly the lack of parity and the prevalence of microtransactions. In the meantime, PC gamers and fans of the NBA 2K series continue to voice their disappointment with the latest installment.

출처 :

– IGN: “Every IGN NBA 2K Review Ever”
– Steam250’s Hall of Shame

Note: The article was written based on the information provided in the source article, without access to the sources mentioned at the end.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

뉴스

Wordle 검토: 퍼즐 Wordle 819 분석

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
뉴스

고대 박테리아는 407억 XNUMX백만 년 전에 처음으로 육지에 정착했습니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
뉴스

Sonos Beam(Gen 2)과 Samsung HW-S60B 사운드바 비교

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0