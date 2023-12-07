NASA has approved its ambitious Dragonfly mission, which will send a car-sized drone to explore Saturn’s moon, Titan. The mission aims to study Titan’s unique chemistry and investigate whether the moon could harbor life. Dragonfly, equipped with eight rotating rotors, will explore the moon’s surface for close to three years, taking off and landing at multiple sites. The drone will study the prebiotic conditions of Titan, which are believed to be similar to early Earth and could provide insights into the origins of life. Elizabeth “Zibi” Turtle, the principal investigator of the mission, described Titan as the only place in the solar system with this kind of chemistry.

Titan’s dunes, covered in ice-water crust, contain carbon-rich organic molecules that could potentially form the building blocks of life. The mission will also assess whether Titan is a habitable world and search for signs of life. Dragonfly is scheduled to launch in 2028 and will land in the mid-2030s. Despite the extreme cold temperatures and challenging conditions, NASA is confident in the mission’s success. Many of the technologies required for the mission already exist and have been tested in harsh environments, such as Mars. The spacecraft is nuclear-powered, similar to the Mars rovers, and will use Titan’s dense atmosphere for lift.

To prepare for the mission, engineers have tested Dragonfly models in desert environments, providing valuable experience and data. Once on Titan’s surface, the drone will navigate its way autonomously, conducting research and recharging as needed. The $850 million mission will provide unprecedented insights into Titan’s environment and potentially revolutionize our understanding of the conditions necessary for life.