Mortal Kombat 1에서 Nitara의 음성 해설 성능이 플레이어로부터 비판을 받음

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
The latest addition to the Mortal Kombat 1 roster is the character Nitara, portrayed by actress Megan Fox. However, the game’s player base is less than impressed with Fox’s voiceover performance.

As the character roster has slowly been revealed, fans have been eagerly anticipating the launch lineup for Mortal Kombat 1. While iconic characters like Scorpion and Sub-Zero are making a return, there has also been a focus on bringing back characters from the “3D” era of Mortal Kombat, including Nitara.

This is the first appearance of Nitara since 2006’s Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. The choice to cast Megan Fox, known for her roles in Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, has raised eyebrows among the Mortal Kombat fan community.

Megan Fox has recently been involved in another major game, Diablo 4, where she delivered eulogies for fallen characters. However, Mortal Kombat 1 marks her first full-fledged acting role in a video game.

During Nitara’s reveal, Megan Fox provided a gameplay video and snippets of dialogue. However, fans on Reddit criticized her performance, describing it as “flat line delivery” and suggesting that she may have phoned it in for a paycheck.

While some fans believe that the trailer footage may not accurately represent the game’s audio, early players who have obtained the game have voiced similar concerns about Fox’s performance in the story mode. However, others have noted that her performance in Nitara’s Tower ending was better.

The Mortal Kombat 1 community will soon have the opportunity to give their final verdict on Megan Fox’s portrayal of Nitara as the game is set to be released in a few days.

출처: 덱세르토

