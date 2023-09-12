도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

Microsoft, 4월 이벤트에서 업그레이드된 Surface Go XNUMX 태블릿 공개 예정

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Microsoft, 4월 이벤트에서 업그레이드된 Surface Go XNUMX 태블릿 공개 예정

Microsoft is gearing up for its upcoming event on September 21, where it is expected to unveil its next-generation Surface devices. While Google and Apple’s plans for their respective events are already well-known, Microsoft has managed to keep its Surface products mostly under wraps. However, a recent report from WinFuture has shed light on what to expect from the event.

According to the report, Microsoft will be launching three new Surface products, but there won’t be a high-end Surface Pro 10 tablet as some were anticipating. Instead, the focus will be on the upgraded Surface Go 4, which is expected to be more budget-friendly. Although it’s unclear whether it will be called the Surface Go 4, the tablet is rumored to feature a quad-core Intel N200 SoC from the “Alder Lake N” family.

The Surface Go 4 will reportedly offer three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, all paired with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to have similar visual design to its predecessor and will likely be available for purchase in October.

While the event may not be as flashy as previous Microsoft events, with only minor upgrades anticipated for the Surface Laptop Go 2 and Surface Laptop Studio, there is still a possibility of a surprise announcement regarding the Surface Pro lineup. However, the focus seems to be on the more affordable and portable Surface Go 4, catering to users with productivity needs.

Sources: WinFuture

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

뉴스

Wordle 검토: 퍼즐 Wordle 819 분석

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
뉴스

고대 박테리아는 407억 XNUMX백만 년 전에 처음으로 육지에 정착했습니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
뉴스

Sonos Beam(Gen 2)과 Samsung HW-S60B 사운드바 비교

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0