도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

Microsoft, 고객 우려 사항을 해결하기 위해 Copilot 저작권 약속 발표

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Microsoft, 고객 우려 사항을 해결하기 위해 Copilot 저작권 약속 발표

Microsoft has announced their new Copilot Copyright Commitment to address customer concerns about the risk of intellectual property (IP) infringement claims when using the output generated by generative AI. The commitment extends Microsoft’s existing intellectual property indemnity support to commercial Copilot services and assures customers that Microsoft will assume responsibility for any potential legal risks associated with copyright claims.

The commitment reaffirms Microsoft’s philosophy of standing behind their customers when they use their products. The company believes that if the use of their Copilots creates legal issues, it should be their problem, not the customers’. They have a long-standing history of defending their customers against patent claims, and by expanding their defense obligations to cover copyright claims relating to Copilots, they aim to address the concerns of authors and ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI.

To respect authors’ copyrights, Microsoft has built important guardrails into their Copilots. These include filters and other technologies designed to reduce the likelihood of returning infringing content. Customers are required to use these technologies, creating incentives for better copyright compliance.

The Copilot Copyright Commitment covers paid versions of Microsoft commercial Copilot services such as Microsoft 365 Copilot and GitHub Copilot. However, there are important conditions to the program to prevent intentional misuse and the generation of harmful content. Customers must use the content filters and safety systems built into the product, and they must not attempt to generate infringing materials.

Microsoft’s commitment to addressing copyright concerns is just the beginning of their efforts to ensure AI advances the spread of knowledge while protecting the rights of creators. They recognize the challenges and risks associated with AI and pledge to work with stakeholders from the tech industry, authors, artists, government officials, academia, and civil society to address these concerns and find solutions.

Overall, Microsoft’s Copilot Copyright Commitment provides assurance to commercial customers that they can use Copilot services and the output they generate without worrying about copyright claims, with Microsoft taking responsibility for any legal risks involved.

출처 :

– Microsoft Copilot Copyright Commitment

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

나노촉매가 글로벌 기술 산업에 미치는 영향: 종합 보고서

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
뉴스

물리학의 한계: 예측 불가능한 예측

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0