LITTLE GOODY TWO SHOES 미리보기: 미녀와 공포의 혼합

Little Goody Two Shoes is an upcoming narrative-driven horror game that embraces the bi-shoujo aesthetic with a European village setting. Developed by AstralShift, the game combines elements of the Brothers Grimm fairy tales with the threat of angry townspeople and the terror of flesh-eating butterflies. In the game, players assume the role of Elise, an ambitious girl who seeks to become wealthy and escape her humble life.

The demo showcased at PAX West 2023 allowed players to explore the mysterious Kieferberg Village, navigate through dungeons, and interact with various characters in the town. The game features stunning cinematics and immersive storylines, with a focus on creating a dark twist on the traditional fairytale anime adventure. As Elise, players must complete daily tasks during the day while uncovering the forest’s darkest secrets at night.

One of the key gameplay elements in Little Goody Two Shoes is the management of reputation. Players need to monitor their reputation to avoid being considered “of the devil” and facing the witchy punishments that come with it. The game also allows players to set their own paths, solve puzzles, and build meaningful relationships. Visual language plays a crucial role in the game, as players must solve environmental puzzles and use the surroundings to their advantage.

Little Goody Two Shoes features hand-illustrated art by the developers at AstralShift, maintaining a consistent aesthetic across both the dreamy and dark elements of the game. The demo showcased the game’s nostalgic anime style and immersive horror atmosphere, making it a standout on the convention floor.

Although a release date has not been announced yet, Little Goody Two Shoes shows promise as an intriguing RPG with a captivating blend of bi-shoujo beauty and horror.

