The Castle 최신작의 새로운 기능과 매력

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
The highly anticipated new installment of The Castle, an adult theme park exclusively for VIPs, will bring thrilling experiences and exciting attractions. One of the standout features is the Hell Arena, held in the Coliseum, where combat enthusiasts can immerse themselves in various modes of combat entertainment.

The Hell Arena offers a range of combat experiences, including the Tournament mode, where competitors face off against a swarm of opponents. The Hell Rumble mode pits individuals against a relentless wave of adversaries. Special Event Match is a mode with unique rules and random matches. Hell Team Rumble is a team-versus-team mode where allies gather to take on the demons of hell. Players are encouraged to strategize and utilize the strengths of their team members to achieve victory.

At the Fighters’ Lounge, players can socialize with their allies and build stronger bonds. It is also a place where fatigue can be alleviated, ensuring the team is always in peak condition for battles.

In addition to the Hell Arena, The Castle introduces the Cabaret Club, featuring live-action models for a glamorous evening. Players can build relationships with the club’s performers and even have private time with them. This offers a unique experience beyond the club’s public appearances.

Pocket Circuit enthusiasts can enjoy races at CourStar, a bar and cafe in Sotenbori. There are new modes, such as Time Attack, where speed is key, and Rival, which allows players to challenge opponents in town. Additionally, the Karaoke option includes a new song called “Sayonara Silent Night,” capturing the emotions of a middle-aged man struggling with his solitude.

The Boutique allows players to customize the appearance of the protagonist, Kiryu, with a wide selection of stylish suits, shirts, and other garments. Kiryu can have a unique ensemble tailored to individual preferences.

For fans of arcade games, The Castle adds new titles like Fighting Vipers 2 and SEGA Racing Classic 2. The Master System offers games such as Galaxy Force and Flicky for a nostalgic gaming experience.

The darts machine has been upgraded to Darts Live 3, with the addition of Count-Up Cricket mode and special darts shaped like roses and forks. This presents players with an exciting new way to enjoy the game of darts.

With the introduction of these new features and attractions, the latest installment of The Castle promises to provide an exhilarating and diverse range of experiences for its discerning VIP clientele.

출처 :
– 게마츠
– The Castle official website

