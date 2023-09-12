도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

iPhone 15: 출시 및 iPhone 12 할인 제공

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
iPhone 15: 출시 및 iPhone 12 할인 제공

In exciting news for tech enthusiasts, Apple is all set to release the highly anticipated iPhone 15. This upcoming model is expected to bring cutting-edge features and capabilities to the table. Alongside this exciting announcement, Apple has also decided to offer discounts on the iPhone 12, making it more affordable for customers.

The iPhone 15 is rumored to boast a range of impressive features, including an advanced camera system, enhanced processing power, and a sleek design. With its potential launch, Apple aims to solidify its position as a leader in the smartphone market and provide users with an unparalleled experience. The exact release date of the iPhone 15 is yet to be confirmed, but fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

To make way for the new model, Apple has decided to offer discounts on the iPhone 12. Priced at just ₹35,800, this discount allows potential buyers to own a top-of-the-line iPhone at a more accessible price point. The iPhone 12 itself comes equipped with a powerful A14 Bionic chip, a stunning Super Retina XDR display, and 5G capabilities, making it an attractive option for smartphone users.

These announcements from Apple have sparked excitement among consumers, who are eagerly awaiting the release of the iPhone 15 and taking advantage of the discounted iPhone 12. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or simply in need of an upgrade, these offerings from Apple provide an opportunity to experience the latest advancements in smartphone technology at a more affordable price.

정의 :
– iPhone 15: The upcoming model in Apple’s iPhone series, expected to feature advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technology.
– iPhone 12: A previous model of the iPhone, which is now being offered at a discounted price.
– Discount: A reduction in the price of a product or service, making it more affordable for consumers.

출처 :
– [Source Article Title: IPhone 15 ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಗೆ ಮೊದಲೇ, IPhone 12 ₹35,800 ರೂಪಾಯಿ ರಿಯಾಯಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾರಾಟ](source article URL)

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

뉴스

Wordle 검토: 퍼즐 Wordle 819 분석

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
뉴스

고대 박테리아는 407억 XNUMX백만 년 전에 처음으로 육지에 정착했습니다

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
뉴스

Sonos Beam(Gen 2)과 Samsung HW-S60B 사운드바 비교

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

Tim Peake와 함께 우주의 비밀을 탐험해보세요

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0