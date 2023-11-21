Insta360 Ace 카메라: 차세대 액션캠

Insta360 has recently released its latest line of action cameras, the Ace series, offering exciting new features for vloggers and adventure enthusiasts alike. These cameras, inspired by the popular GoPro Hero series, come with a unique flip screen that makes framing shots and recording vlogs easier than ever before. The Ace series is available in two models: the regular Ace camera starting at $379.99 and the flagship Ace Pro version for $449.99, equipped with Leica optics and exceptional low-light performance.

The standard Ace camera boasts a 1/2-inch image sensor, enabling it to record in high-quality 6K at 30 frames per second. Both models can shoot incredible 4K footage at a high-speed of 120 frames per second and capture stunning 48MP photos. With the Ace cameras’ new five-nanometer AI chips, features like PureVideo enhance low-light performance by denoising footage in real time, resulting in clear and crisp videos.

What sets the Ace cameras apart is their innovative flippy screen. Unlike the small front screens on other action cameras, the Ace series introduces a large 2.4-inch rear touchscreen that can be flipped up for better visibility during recording. This feature not only helps with precise framing but also reacts to hand gestures, allowing for hands-free recording and making it perfect for capturing TikTok dance performances.

Additionally, the Ace cameras offer a range of convenient features to enhance the user experience. Users can pause video recordings without breaking the clip, cancel active recordings with a single button press, and switch aspect ratios after recording for more flexibility in video editing. The AI highlights assistant feature saves time by automatically identifying and clipping action shots from large video recordings, and the AI Warp feature generates custom effects based on prompts.

The connectivity options of the Ace cameras are equally impressive. They can seamlessly connect with Apple Watches and Garmin devices, enabling the overlay of GPS data such as elevation and speed onto video recordings. This feature is particularly useful for outdoor enthusiasts who want to document their adventures with accurate data and control the camera from their wrists.

With a waterproof design, the Ace cameras are perfect for capturing underwater moments, with the ability to submerge up to 33 feet without any additional accessories. For more extreme underwater activities, a Dive Case accessory allows users to dive up to 196 feet. The cameras’ internal batteries offer a recording time of 100 minutes in 4K30 with Active HDR and can be fast-charged to 80% in just 22 minutes with a power delivery charger.

Insta360 has been known for its innovative 360-degree cameras like the X3 and the One RS. However, with the Ace series, the company is taking a new direction by designing more user-friendly and versatile action cameras that cater to a wider audience.

자주하는 질문

1. What is the price range for the Insta360 Ace cameras?

The Insta360 Ace cameras are priced at $379.99 for the regular model and $449.99 for the Ace Pro version.

2. Can the Ace cameras record high-resolution videos?

Yes, both the regular Ace camera and the Ace Pro version can shoot 4K videos. The Ace camera supports up to 6K resolution at 30 frames per second, while the Ace Pro can go up to 8K at 24 frames per second.

3. What are the standout features of the Ace cameras?

The standout features of the Ace cameras include the flip screen for easy vlogging, AI-powered video enhancements, hand gesture controls, and connectivity with Apple Watches and Garmin devices for GPS data overlays.

4. Are the Ace cameras waterproof?

Yes, the Ace cameras have a waterproof design that allows them to be submerged up to 33 feet underwater. With a Dive Case accessory, they can withstand depths of up to 196 feet.

5. Where can I purchase the Insta360 Ace cameras?

The Insta360 Ace cameras are available for purchase on the official Insta360 website (insta360.com) and Amazon.