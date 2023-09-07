도시의 삶

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight의 빈번한 콘텐츠 업데이트로 판도가 바뀌고 있습니다.

By맘포 브레시아

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, has revolutionized the game with its frequent and fast content updates. In contrast to the previous expansion, Shadowlands, which had limited updates and restrictions for players, Dragonflight allows players to play the game how they want and introduces new content regularly.

Blizzard’s approach to Dragonflight was influenced by lessons learned from player feedback and internal data. The game’s director, Ion Hazzikostas, and executive producer, Holly Longdale, stated that the expansion has changed the way World of Warcraft operates as a live-service game.

One of the significant changes is the 2023 content roadmap, which promised new updates every eight weeks. Blizzard has delivered on this promise, with the recent release of patch 10.1.7, introducing new story quests, Heritage Armor quests, and a public event. The faster content cadence has resulted in higher subscriber retention compared to previous expansions, according to Activision Blizzard’s recent earnings report.

Longdale described the frequent content updates as an “experiment” that Blizzard had confidence in, and the results have been staggering. The plan is to continue the eight-week update schedule in the future, as the WoW team has expanded to ensure there are always new things to discover.

The more frequent updates also allow for cohesive storytelling, with the ability to tell engaging stories that span multiple updates. This is a significant shift for World of Warcraft, which has sometimes struggled with long periods of limited content. The game has undergone reinvention, trying new features like the Trading Post, which rewards players for playing the game.

While there has been some controversy surrounding the addition of a specific currency, Trader’s Tender, to select shop bundles, Blizzard sees it as an experiment to cater to players who may not have the time to earn the currency through in-game activities.

Overall, World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion has breathed new life into the game with its frequent updates, cohesive storytelling, and player-focused features. The MMO feels like it is on a new trajectory, thanks to the lessons learned and the dedication of the development team.

출처 :

– GameSpot: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s update cadence has been a game-changer
– Activision Blizzard’s Quarterly Earnings Report.

