Hisense의 새로운 100인치 4K TV 소개: 홈 엔터테인먼트의 미래 엿보기

맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Hisense의 새로운 100인치 4K TV 소개: 홈 엔터테인먼트의 미래 엿보기

Hisense USA recently showcased their latest innovation at the CEDIA Expo 2023 – a groundbreaking 100-inch 4K TV that is set to revolutionize the home entertainment industry. Doug Kern, the group marketing director for Hisense USA, gave an exclusive tour of the television’s exceptional features to Mark Henninger from S&V.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the TV’s gaming-ready 144-Hz native panel. This impressive feature guarantees smooth and fluid gameplay, providing an unparalleled immersive experience for gamers. To further enhance the visuals, the TV incorporates mini-LED backlighting technology, boasting over 1,600 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. This ensures incredible contrast and vibrant colors, bringing movies, TV shows, and games to life like never before.

Although the “reference” price for this 100-inch marvel is set at $10,000, Kern hinted that the actual price upon launch would be less than five figures, making it more accessible to consumers. This positioning reinforces Hisense’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology at an affordable price point.

The anticipation surrounding this impressive television is palpable, as it promises to redefine the way we enjoy entertainment in the comfort of our homes. The 100-inch display size creates a truly immersive viewing experience, transporting viewers into the heart of the action. Whether it’s watching the latest blockbuster movies or cheering on your favorite sports team, this TV offers an unrivaled visual feast.

With advancements in technology, the future of home entertainment is undoubtedly bright. Hisense’s new 100-inch 4K TV represents a significant milestone in the industry, showcasing the possibilities of what can be accomplished. Soon, consumers will have the opportunity to bring the cinema experience right into their living rooms with this remarkable television.

