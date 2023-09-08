도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

해밀턴이 웨일즈에 옵니다: 지금 티켓을 구매하세요!

By맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
해밀턴이 웨일즈에 옵니다: 지금 티켓을 구매하세요!

The highly anticipated musical sensation, Hamilton, is set to debut in Wales at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre. Running from Tuesday, November 26, 2024, to Saturday, January 25, 2025, this Christmas show promises to be a must-see event.

Tickets for Hamilton in Wales went on sale to the public on Friday, September 8, 2023. Online sales began at 10am, while phone lines were open from noon at the Wales Millennium Centre. If you haven’t purchased your tickets yet, now is the time!

Hamilton tells the remarkable story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers. Inspired by Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography, ‘Alexander Hamilton,’ this extraordinary production has earned prestigious accolades, including Olivier, Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer prizes.

The show’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a multi-talented songwriter and actor who has also contributed to popular Hollywood musicals such as The Little Mermaid, Moana, and In the Heights. Hamilton features an all-new theatre company and cast specially assembled for the UK and Ireland tour, coming to Cardiff for a nine-week run.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of Hamilton live on stage. Secure your tickets today and prepare for an unforgettable experience of music, history, and theatrical brilliance.

출처 :
– The Wales Millennium Centre
– Ron Chernow’s biography ‘Alexander Hamilton’

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

뉴스

Lava, 2Hz 디스플레이와 Unisoc 프로세서를 탑재한 Blaze 90 Pro 스마트폰 출시

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
뉴스

안드로메다 별자리: 겨울 관찰자의 즐거움

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
뉴스

5G에서 모바일 위성까지: 2020년 글로벌 통신을 재정의하는 기술

11년 2023월 XNUMX일

당신이 그리워

기술

Pixel Watch 2, 인도 출시 예정

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

KT, 싱가포르 우체국과 손잡고 AI 기반 물류 추진

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
기술

Google, Chrome 데스크톱의 새로운 디자인과 향상된 보안 기능 발표

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
뉴스

Lava, 2Hz 디스플레이와 Unisoc 프로세서를 탑재한 Blaze 90 Pro 스마트폰 출시

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0