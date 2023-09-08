도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

뉴스

Android TV 베타에서 발견된 Google의 새로운 Chromecast 리모컨

By가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Android TV 베타에서 발견된 Google의 새로운 Chromecast 리모컨

Google appears to be developing a new Chromecast with Google TV, and recent findings in the Android TV 14 beta suggest that it could come with an updated remote. Tech enthusiast and Android deep diver Mishaal Rahman uncovered a system video that showcased an outline of what appears to be a brand-new remote designed to control Google TV software.

The new remote bears a resemblance to the current flat pill-shaped remote that was first introduced in 2020. However, it features some notable changes. One of the major differences is the addition of extra buttons. The previous six main control buttons seem to have been rearranged to make room for what could potentially be a new volume or channel rocker. This new button matches the diameter of the face buttons on the remote.

The redesigned remote also includes a star button on the right side of the final row. This button is thought to be a customizable “magic button,” which was initially leaked in 2020 but did not make it to the final design of the original remote. The star button could potentially allow users to create shortcuts to their favorite apps, providing a convenient way to access frequently used content.

In recent months, Google has been expanding its control options for its products. In January, the company added new TV remote controls to the Google Home app. Additionally, the latest Pixel Tablet released by Google includes smart home controls when docked. If the new Google TV remote and Chromecast are indeed real, we may hear more about them at Google’s upcoming Made by Google event on October 4th.

출처 :

– Original article: The Verge

– Mishaal Rahman’s findings in the Android TV 14 beta

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

뉴스

Lava, 2Hz 디스플레이와 Unisoc 프로세서를 탑재한 Blaze 90 Pro 스마트폰 출시

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
뉴스

안드로메다 별자리: 겨울 관찰자의 즐거움

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
뉴스

5G에서 모바일 위성까지: 2020년 글로벌 통신을 재정의하는 기술

11년 2023월 XNUMX일

당신이 그리워

기술

Google, Chrome 데스크톱의 새로운 디자인과 향상된 보안 기능 발표

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
뉴스

Lava, 2Hz 디스플레이와 Unisoc 프로세서를 탑재한 Blaze 90 Pro 스마트폰 출시

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

디지털 가정 학대: 통제와 피해를 위해 기술을 악용하는 방법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
기술

Starfield 플레이어, 적 AI를 능가하는 무적의 선박 설계 발견

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0